Saudi Arabian boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has brutally shut down plans for a May showdown between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Jake Paul after signing the Mexican to a massive four-fight deal to compete under the Riyadh Season banner. Speculation mounted on Thursday that Canelo and Paul could meet in the spring after sources suggested that a bout between Alvarez and pound-for-pound standout Terence Crawford was on the verge of being called off.

Early on Friday morning, though, Alalshikh took to social media to reveal that he would be promoting Canelo's bouts over the next two years - and hinted immediately that the Crawford fight would still happen. The 43-year-old laid out his timeline for the four-weight world champion's next four bouts, including "the biggest fight in boxing history in September," a clear reference to the Crawford bout.

That bout is expected to happen at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on the 13th of September. Elsewhere, Alvarez's schedule will include a tune-up fight in May in Riyadh. It is also confirmed that the 34-year-old will have two fights in Saudi Arabia in 2026.