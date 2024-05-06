Highlights Boxing organizer Turki Alalshikh is eager to make one of the biggest fights happen.

Terence Crawford will secure another super fight if boxing organizer Turki Alalshikh has his way. 'Bud' Crawford shook up the combat sports world when he scored one of the greatest welterweight wins of all time by dominating and dropping long-time rival Errol Spence Jr. in brutal fashion, last year. He returns to the ring agianst Israil Madrimov in Los Angeles on August 3, but could fight a commercially massive bout in December or January, too.

"I'm working to deliver [Canelo], but it will be big fight [for Crawford]," Alalshikh told ESPN on Monday, suggesting he is keen to match Saul Alvarez against Crawford very soon.

Canelo vs Crawford Could be a Box Office Monster

Both fighters are riding serious momentum and waves of popularity, too

After Crawford's thumping win over Spence, it became even clearer that the American boxer is the No.1-fighter at welterweight, a generational talent, and capable of moving to super welterweight — or even middleweight — and competing, if not dominating, there, too. Canelo, meanwhile, continues to rack up wins of his own and, most recently, outclassed Jaime Munguia over 12 rounds Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

With Canelo seemingly refusing to commit to a super fight against surging super middleweight David Benavidez, who has a 175-pound match mid-June, Crawford could be a viable surprise candidate to take on the Mexican fighter.

"I won’t let [Crawford] sit around another year," ESPN reporter Mike Coppinger quoted Alalshikh to have said.

It Would be Another Big Bout Alalshikh Organized

And further evidence he is expanding his interests into the US region

Alalshikh has become a major and influential figure in combat sports as he's brought events like Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou, and Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk to Saudi Arabia. However, the Crawford vs Madrimov event on August 3 in Los Angeles represents a strategic shift as Alalshikh begins to organize events in other countries.

Other bouts on the Crawford vs Madrimov card include:

David Morrell vs Radivoje Kalajdzic

Vergil Ortz Jr. vs Tim Tszyu

Isaac Cruz vs Jose Valenzuela

Andy Cruz vs Antonio Moran

Andy Ruiz vs Jarrell Miller

Though Alalshikh will continue bringing big fights to Saudi Arabia, it appears he wants to continue operating in international markets — particularly England and the United States. He will travel, for instance, to the UK for a Joshua fight on September 20 or 21 — a commercial, ESPN reports, for Riyadh Season. Canelo vs Crawford, ESPN added, would also take place in the US — possibly as soon as December or January. It is unclear, at this time, what other bouts are planned for the prospective Canelo vs Crawford event.