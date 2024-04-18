Highlights Saudi boxing chief Turki Alalshikh has teased a potential link-up with Terence Crawford.

His Excellency uploaded a picture of 'Bud' to X - formerly known as Twitter - with a shrugging emoji and a boxing glove.

Crawford hasn't fought since his dominant win against Errol Spence Jr, where he became the undisputed welterweight champion.

Boxing star Terence Crawford could potentially be the next big name to headline a major event in Saudi Arabia. Turki Alalshikh uploaded to social media and dropped a major hint involving 'Bud.'

Alalshikh has become a bit of an influential figure in the sport of boxing, putting on sensational cards for the last 12 months. The Chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority is also playing a key role in Tyson Fury's heavyweight showdown with Oleksandr Usyk on the 18th of May.

Most recently, he financed Anthony Joshua's mouthwatering showdown with former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou back in March - with the Brit going on to secure a sensational second-round knockout.

A one-of-a-kind boxing event was announced Monday as a squad of fighters representing Queensberry Promotions take on boxers from Matchroom in a unique five vs. five event - which includes Deontay Wilder - to take place June 1 in Saudi Arabia.

It therefore shows Alalshikh's drive to put on blockbuster events in the Middle East, with His Excellency keen to add Crawford to the list of stars taking up fights in Saudi Arabia.

His Excellency Turki Alalshikh Teases Link-Up with Terence Crawford

It'd be yet another major coup for the Saudis

Alalshikh uploaded a picture of 'Bud' to X - formerly known as Twitter - last night with a shrugging emoji and a boxing glove, which potentially teases a possible link-up between the pair.

Crawford excited boxing fans even more by responding to the original post with two shushing emojis. Despite all the rumours, as of yet, nothing has been signed on the dotted line.

The unified welterweight champion is yet to announce his plans for this year. Speaking to FightHype earlier this year, WBO president Paco Valcarcel believes a possible move up to light middleweight could be on the cards for Crawford:

“I’m not authorised to say it, that he loves to fight at 154, but I’m not authorised to explain it and make it public that he would love to fight at 154, I’ve been speaking to Crawford for a while now."

There were also whispers of a potential showdown with newly-crowned WBC and WBO super-welterweight champion Sebastian Fundora. That said, there appears to be a bit of a stumbling block as the 26-year-old is eyeing up a rematch with Tim Tszyu.

The Last Time Boxing Fans Saw Crawford in the Ring

He made easy work of Errol Spence Jr.

Crawford, who has a professional record of 40-0 with 31 knockouts, dominated Errol Spence Jr. in his last outing to become the undisputed welterweight champion.

'Bud' floored Spence in the second round and twice in Round 7. In the ninth, Crawford unloaded several unanswered shots before referee Harvey Dock mercifully ended the punishment.

Speaking on the win, he said: "Like I said before, I only dreamed of being a world champion. I'm an overachiever. Nobody believed in me when I was coming up, but I made everybody a believer."

Before the fight, it was known that a two-way rematch clause existed. Soon after the showdown, Spence activated that clause to force the second fight.

However, it looks as if a rematch with Crawford isn't going to be happening any time soon. American boxing journalist Dan Rafael revealed on the Stephen A Smith Show back in February: "It seems as though the rematch with Spence is not going to take place.

"[This is] for a variety of reasons, including the fact Spence is on the sidelines after having recent cataract surgery. So Crawford's in need of an opponent."