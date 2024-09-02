The experience of watching a major boxing match on television has become ever more expensive over the years. Rights holders and promoters have steadily increased the price point to view the sport's biggest bouts on pay-per-view to the stage where it's now a fairly hefty purchase.

As PPV fees mount, a staggering number of fans are now seemingly turning to illegal means to stream the action. Figures that emerged in the days following the Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk world heavyweight title unification bout in May showed that upwards of 20 million people had viewed the fight illegally.

Such numbers have a significant knock-on effect for the sport, with estimates indicating that around £95m in potential revenue was lost as a result of illegal viewership. Given the widespread availability of streaming devices in the modern world, that number is likely to only go up over time.

Saudi Arabian sports chief Turki Alalshikh is a huge fan of the sweet science and has made no secret of his desire to help improve boxing for both fighters and fans. He has already made good on his words by delivering blockbuster bouts such as Fury vs Usyk.

Now, Alalshikh wants to tackle the issue of illegal streaming by making the sport's most attractive fights cheaper for fans to enjoy via official means. During a recent interview with talkSPORT, he described the battle against rising PPV prices as his 'next great fight'.

Why Turki Alalshikh is so Passionate About Reducing PPV Prices in Boxing

His Excellency Wants to Slash Costs - Starting With Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois

In the study mentioned above, it was revealed that the vast majority of illegal streams of Usyk's win over Fury came from the USA, followed by the UK. British streamers accounted for 18% of the overall number, while 25% were from the States.

PPV prices in the US have been set at eye-watering levels for some time. Rarely does a fight cost less than $50 - and Fury vs Usyk was no exception, retailing at $69.99. Meanwhile, fans in the UK were expected to fork out £24.99.

The dizzying costs of being a boxing fan have been the subject of controversy for many years and so it was no surprise to hear Simon Jordan and Jim White mention it while chatting to Alalshikh. The Saudi dignitary's reply was immediate.

"You mention the PPV, I think this is my next big fight and I want your advice. I dream of a PPV with a good price to make the fans happy and subscribe and get them to watch it legally... What I will try to push is to have our Riyadh Season shows at less than £20 in England and less than $20 around the world... I would prefer to have one million fans subscribe and buy the PPV for £20 than less than 500,000 [for £40]."

He reasoned: "The people go around it illegally because the price is high. In the future, this will not build boxing. If I give the fans good fights at a good price, then I will increase the fanbase."

Anthony Joshua & Daniel Dubois' pro boxing records (as of 02/09/24) Anthony Joshua Daniel Dubois Fights 31 23 Wins 28 21 Losses 3 2

How Much Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois Will Cost on PPV

It's worth remembering that Alalshikh only has direct influence over the cost of the fights that he is involved with. However, he has reduced the cost of the Joshua vs Dubois showdown by £5 in the UK from what it had been expected to retail for.

The IBF heavyweight title fight on the 21st of September at Wembley Stadium will set fans back £19.95 on pay-per-view. That fee includes includes access to a stacked undercard featuring Anthony Cacace (c) vs. Josh Warrington for the IBF super featherweight title, Joshua Buatsi vs. Willy Hutchinson for the interim WBO light heavyweight title, Liam Smith vs. Josh Kelly, and Mark Chamberlain vs. Josh Padley. The price of the event in North America has yet to be confirmed.