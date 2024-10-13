Dmitry Bivol missed out on the chance to unify the light heavyweight division after falling to the first defeat of his career against Artur Beterbiev in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. The bout went the full 12 round distance, after which the Matchroom fighter believed he had done enough to win a decision.

It wasn't to be, though, as the ringside judges controversially awarded the fight to Beterbiev, much to the anger of Bivol's promoter, Eddie Hearn. Another man who was far from thrilled with the verdict was Saudi Arabian boxing chief, Turki Alalshikh.

After Beterbiev's majority decision win was announced, Alalshikh immediately went to speak to Bivol in the ring. Footage of their exchange was captured by fans watching the action on television.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Artur Beterbiev won the last three rounds against Dmitry Bivol on all three judges' scorecards.

Turki Alalshikh Vows to Make Beterbiev vs Bivol Rematch

The second fight is likely to happen in the first half of 2025

Two of the three judges on the night decided that Beterbiev won the fight, with the third not being able to split the two Russian fighters. In fairness to the official's the fight was a tough one to score. Both fighters brought a different style to the ring. Beterbiev was a relentless aggressor, while Bivol generally landed the cleaner shots.

However, Alalshikh was in doubt as to who deserved to have their hand raised. In the footage above, he appears to tell Bivol that he deserved the win.

"In my opinion, you won".

Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol judges' scorecards Manuel Oliver Palomo Glenn Feldman Pavel Kardyni Rounds Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Artur Beterbiev Dmitry Bivol Round 1 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 2 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 3 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 4 9 10 9 10 10 9 Round 5 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 6 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 7 9 10 10 9 10 9 Round 8 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 9 9 10 9 10 9 10 Round 10 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 11 10 9 10 9 10 9 Round 12 10 9 10 9 10 9 Total 114 114 115 113 116 112

Speaking after the fight, Alalshikh called the bout one of the best he had seen in two decades and insisted he wants the rematch as soon as possible. In his post-fight interview with The Stomping Ground, Alalshikh reasoned:

"This was one of the great fights of the last 20 years, I think, but I don't think the result was fair, in my opinion. The two fighters are like my brothers, but I think Bivol won two rounds more. I will focus and I will try to do the rematch. If they accept, we will do it."

Given the controversy over the cards, a second fight would likely be even more anticipated than Saturday's contest. Beterbiev, who became the first undisputed light-heavyweight champion since 2002 with his victory, stated after the fight that he would also be open to a rematch. Bivol, naturally, is unlikely to take much convincing to sign up for a second meeting.

Alalshikh is likely to waste little time in putting together the rematch as he looks to offer Bivol a chance at redemption.