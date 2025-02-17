The jury may still be out on current Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, but the Turkish media have already made their minds up when it comes to former Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, just a month into his reign at Super Lig giants Besiktas. The Norwegian, who is also one of the most beloved players at Old Trafford thanks to his exploits as a player, replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst back in January, marking his return to management after over three years away.

Prior to the 51-year-old's arrival, Besiktas found themselves lying in sixth place domestically and were outside of the qualifying spots for the Europa League group phase. Having taken charge of six games, Turkish outlets have had their say on the new manager following his most recent game against Trabzonspor.

Solskjaer Praised By Turkish Media

The manager's impact was described as 'very clear'

Solskjaer masterminded a comeback victory over Trabzonspor this past weekend, with goals from Rafa and Arseniy Batagov securing a 2-1 win. This has meant that the Turkish side are unbeaten in their first three league games under their new boss, rising to fifth in the table, two points behind fourth with a game in hand.

In fact, Solskjaer's only defeat thus far came in the Europa League, as his side failed to make the top 24 in the group phase by a single point. Despite that setback, though, the former United boss has been widely praised for the impact he has made at his new club.

Besiktas Results Under Solskjaer Thus Far Besiktas 4-1 Athletic Bilbao Antalyaspor 1-1 Besiktas FC Twente 1-0 Besiktas Besiktas 2-0 Kirklarelispor Sivasspor 0-2 Besiktas Besiktas 2-1 Trabzonspor

One outlet claimed that Solskjaer's substitutions during the come-from-behind win were particularly impressive, with the 51-year-old making 'very appropriate moves.' Meanwhile, Hurriyet spoke highly of the impact the new manager has had, stating: "Besiktas has regained team spirit with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. The body language of the players, their desire to win, and the struggle they put forth are the keys to consecutive victories."

The former striker was widely recognised as having a positive impact on the players at Old Trafford when he first arrived at the club, which saw his interim tenure turn into a permanent one and led to him becoming one of the more successful coaches in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Solskjaer won 59 out of 127 Premier League games in charge of Cardiff City and Manchester United.

Elsewhere, Turkish influencer Ali Ece also hailed the work Solskjaer had done since arriving on January 19th, saying:

"Coach Solskjaer turned the game around against Şenol Güneş, who made Beşiktaş champions twice in a row and got the respect he deserved from the stands. This was Besiktas' biggest problem during the Giovanni van Bronckhorst era. It was important for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to show reflexes with the squad he had and integrate with the team."

