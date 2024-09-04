Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas are all exploring a move to sign Chelsea defender Ben Chilwell before the Turkish transfer deadline on September 13, according to HITC.

The trio of Super Lig clubs are reportedly keen to offer an escape route for the out-of-favour full-back, who is not part of Enzo Maresca’s first-team plans at Stamford Bridge. In August, the Italian tactician publicly advised Chilwell to leave the club in search of regular playing time, as well as Raheem Sterling, who managed to secure a deadline day move to Arsenal, and Trevoh Chalobah, who joined Crystal Palace on loan for the rest of the season.

Chilwell was the subject of interest from Brentford in the final week of the window, while despite reports GIVEMESPORT sources can reveal Manchester United never initiated talks for the £200,000-per-week left-back despite suggestions he may be involved in the deal that saw Jadon Sancho head to west London.

With the Turkish transfer window still open until next Friday, Super Lig clubs remain on the market for further reinforcements and could soon turn their attention to Chilwell, who last played a Premier League game for Chelsea on April 15.

Chilwell Eyes Chelsea Exit Route

Among players ready to be sold

According to HITC, Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas have all held talks about signing Chilwell on a season-long loan and have offered ‘appealing terms’ to Chelsea for the 27-year-old.

Fenerbahce’s move for Chilwell, who boasts plenty of top-level experience and is a popular figure in the dressing room according to Noni Madueke, would make perfect sense after Jose Mourinho’s side lost Ferdi Kadioglu to Brighton last month.

Chilwell, who joined Chelsea for £50m from Leicester in 2020, is now considering his options as he continues to train apart from Maresca’s first-team squad alongside several other players, although GMS sources have been told he would be content to stay at Chelsea and fight for his place.

Ben Chilwell Senior Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Leicester City 123 4 11 Chelsea 106 9 12 Huddersfield Town 8 0 0

19-year-old Brazilian winger Angelo Gabriel became the latest name to depart Stamford Bridge this week, putting pen to paper on a five-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

Chelsea are still looking to offload four players alongside Chilwell in the coming days, including Deivid Washington and David Datro Fofana after late moves away from the club collapsed on deadline day. Greek side AEK Athens are reportedly keen on bringing the latter on a season-long loan, while Chelsea would prefer to sell Fofana to help balance the books after a summer of heavy spending.

Osimhen Could Be Sold in January

Chelsea and Al-Ahli move collapsed before he joined Galatasaray

Napoli star striker Victor Osimhen could depart the club on a permanent deal in the January transfer window as his loan agreement with Galatasaray includes a mid-season break clause, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Chelsea could be handed a fresh opportunity to sign the 25-year-old Nigerian at the turn of the year, as Napoli remain keen on securing his big-money exit.

The Blues were pushing for Osimhen’s arrival on deadline day but failed to get a deal over the line before the window slammed shut, with the star striker’s camp rejecting any short-term move intentions from the Stamford Bridge outfit.

According to GMS sources, Napoli will be looking to recoup a fixed fee of £67m for Osimhen, or his release clause to be paid in full, in January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 04-09-24.