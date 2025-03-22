If you were to draw up a list of Premier League bad boys, you'd be wrong not to name Joey Barton among them. The former Newcastle United man was a tidy holding midfielder who occasionally wore the Magpies' captain's armband but always a never-say-die attitude throughout his career.

Barton's controversial character overshadowed his abilities, and he continues to make headlines for all the wrong reasons post-retirement. His mischief tarnished his reputation, a career full of disciplinary issues, racking up more suspensions than goal contributions.

The usual loyal Toon Army turned on the one-cap England international with one Mirror headline from 2008 reading, 'Newcastle fans want yob Joey Barton sacked now'. This came amid a six-month prison sentence for an assault outside a McDonalds restaurant. But his own teammates were also on the receiving end of his angry outbursts, and one incident prevented the Magpies from signing a Manchester United star.

Mikael Silvestre Snubbed Newcastle Because Of Barton

The ex-Man Utd star refused to become his teammate after Ousmane Dabo attack

Mikael Silvestre was eyed by Newcastle in the summer of 2007 when the French defender had struggled for game time under Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester United. He was an experienced option for then-Magpies boss Sam Allardyce, who was looking to build on a 12th-placed finish in the 2006-07 season.

The potential deal fell through when Barton arrived on Tyneside from City in a £5.5 million deal in July, a transfer that was met with significant backlash. He was suspended by the Cityzens after an alleged assault on former teammate Ousmane Dabo just two months earlier at their training ground.

Dabo claimed Barton had hit him several times, putting him in the hospital, where he suffered several head injuries, including a suspected detached retina. It was a dark period for English football, later resulting in a four-month suspended prison sentence, a £3,000 compensation payment to the Frenchman, and 200 hours of community service.

Silvestre wasn't just a teammate with Dabo on the international stage with France; he also shared a close friendship with his French compatriot. He ruled out a move to St James' Park (via The Daily Mail):

"It was a good contract and a fine opportunity, but money is not the only thing in life. I could not sign for Newcastle out of respect for Ousmane Dabo."

Silvestre told Stadium Astro in February 2020:

"He was assaulted by Joey Barton, Barton moved to Newcastle after, so I wasn't going to join a club where I was going to be a teammate of that type of person. I was very sad and upset (hearing the story), I called him (Dabo) and he was almost in tears. It was a very difficult time. He should have been banned forever."

Silvestre's friendship with Dabo started at Rennes before spending a year together at Inter Milan before the versatile left-back joined Manchester United in 1999. Dabo claims Silvestre 'persuaded' him to move to Manchester in the summer of 2006, arriving on the blue side of the city as a free agent after leaving Lazio.

Newcastle missed out on Silvestre, who instead stayed put at Old Trafford for a further year but missed most of his final season with the Red Devils due to a knee ligament injury. He joined Arsenal in August 2008 to give Arsene Wenger more depth in defence before leaving English football in 2010 and hanging up his boots in 2015.

Mikael Silvestre Career in England Clubs: Manchester United Arsenal Games Played 361 43 Goals 10 3 Assists 22 2 Yellow Cards 27 4 Red Cards 1 0 Trophies Champions League, Premier League (4x), FA Cup, League Cup, Community Shield N/A

Dabo Hit Out At 'Coward' Barton For Lying

The ex-Man City pair never made amends