Highlights Football fans showed overwhelming support for Klopp's final match with Liverpool, tuning in at a significantly higher rate compared to City's title-winning game.

Liverpool ensured Klopp's departure was memorable by securing a 2-0 victory over Wolves, setting the stage for an emotional farewell.

Klopp leaves Liverpool with the second-highest win percentage in club history, cementing his legacy as one of the most successful managers.

The final day of the 2023-24 Premier League season saw the title race come down to the wire. Manchester City and Arsenal fought to the very end, with Pep Guardiola's side getting their hands on a record-breaking fourth straight league trophy. Both games were televised so fans could watch along as City beat West Ham United to clinch the triumph, while the Gunners beat Everton for what proved to be nothing but consolation.

Typically, the title race coming down to the final day ensures its place as the biggest talking point of the afternoon, but that wasn't necessarily the case this year. Sure, there was plenty of talk about the showdown, but there was also a huge event happening at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp managing his final-ever match as Liverpool boss.

Earlier in the campaign, the German announced his intention to leave Liverpool this summer after almost nine years in charge. He had an incredible run with the club, and his send-off was set to be historic. It seems fans generally felt that way too, with recent figures coming out and revealing just how many more fans tuned in to watch his farewell than City's title victory.

The Difference In Viewership Was Massive

Fans were more interested in Klopp's farewell

Despite the fact City's match had huge implications for the Premier League title, statistics show that a significantly larger number of viewers tuned in to watch Klopp's final match with Liverpool instead. According to Blinkfire Analytics via James Pearce on social media, a whopping 70% more fans decided to watch the Reds take on Wolves on Sunday than City's title-winning performance against West Ham.

Whether it was because City looked pretty much guaranteed to get their hands on the trophy for the fourth straight year, or the magnitude of such an iconic Premier League figure walking away, there was just significantly more interest in the Liverpool game. The match against Wolves was also the most watched event in the entire UK, with 1.2m people watching.

Klopp's Final Match

The Reds ensured he went out on a high

With so many tuning in to see Klopp say goodbye to Liverpool, it would have been disastrous if they failed to give him the send-off he deserved. It's happened in the past, with Steven Gerrard's own farewell to the Reds being marred by an abysmal performance as they were thrashed 6-1 by Stoke City.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jurgen Klopp leaves Liverpool with the second-highest win percentage in club history (60.90%)

Fortunately, that wasn't the case this time. Liverpool comfortably brushed Wolves aside 2-0 to set the stage for what would be an emotional departure. The crowd serenading Klopp, to the squad giving him a guard of honour, with all applauding him apart from Darwin Nunez, he said goodbye in style.