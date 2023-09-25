Highlights Rodri's red card against Nottingham Forest was very similar to Casemiro's red card against Crystal Palace last season

After hanging his boots up, Gabriel Agbonlahor has become known for his work at talkSPORT where he's earned a reputation as quite a controversial pundit. The former Aston Villa striker is no stranger to ticking fans off with his takes and a tweet comparing his reactions to Casemiro and Rodri's red cards has gone viral.

The two players were sent off for very similar offences, but Agbonlahor's reaction was anything but similar. He viewed the two incidences in completely different ways and one X user, @UtdFaithfuls, has pointed that out. Their tweet has gone viral, attracting over 3.5k retweets and over 24.5k 'likes' at the time of writing.

How did Gabriel Agbonlahor react to Casemiro's red card?

Last season, Casemiro was sent off after he wrapped his hands around the neck of Will Hughes during Manchester United's match against Crystal Palace. It was a shocking display from the Brazilian, and he was quite rightly dismissed from the contest. Agbonlahor thought his actions were abhorrent too.

The former forward called for the midfielder to be severely punished by United and claimed he thought he was like Brock Lesnar in the UFC with the way he assaulted Hughes in the manner in which he did. He also quite absurdly said Casemiro should be arrested for his actions, which was a little extreme but does a fantastic job highlighting just how disgusted Agbonlahor was with the Brazilian's actions that day.

Surely, he'd have been disgusted to see Rodri behave in a similar fashion recently then, right? Right? Wrong.

How did Gabriel Agbonlahor react to Rodri's red card?

After widely criticising Casemiro for his actions when he grabbed Hughes by the neck, you'd have been forgiven for expecting Agbonlahor to react in a similar fashion when Rodri did something similar recently. During Manchester City's match against Nottingham Forest, the midfielder got into a bit of a scuffle with Morgan Gibbs-White and after a brief confrontation, grabbed the Englishman by the neck. He was quickly shown a red card and left the game, but the talkSPORT pundit's reaction was completely different to the one he had after Casemiro did something similar.

Read more: Rodri shown red card after losing his head with Gibbs-White in Man City v Forest

This time, the former Villa man was on the side of the offender and thought Gibbs-White had over-exaggerated the incident. He claimed the Forest man could be in the WWE with acting as convincing as that which he showed during the incident. He also said he'd have never gone down as easily as the midfielder did in fear of his friends and family watching from home and the embarrassment he'd feel. Quite interesting to see him slam Gibbs-White for the incident compared to how he treated the Casemiro one.

In fairness, he did say that Rodri was foolish with his actions and believed he was above the situation and would have been better served to have just ignored the Forest man. Fans online are always convinced that certain pundits have it in for their team and are slightly biased against them. You hear it all the time from all fanbases, but with actions like this, it's hard to really argue with United fans, and it seems Agbonlahor might just dislike the Red Devils a little too much.