Twitter users got a taste of the new facelift to the social media platform this week, as Elon Musk’s verification policies came into full effect.

But the platform owner has since revealed that he is paying the cost of the subscription for three separate users, including basketball star LeBron James.

Verified users from around the world lost their blue-tick status on Thursday night, with Twitter removing the blue checkmark from accounts that refused to pay for the subscription service.

What is Twitter Blue?

In short, it had been a valuable tool to authenticate who someone is.

Twitter’s verification system had been important for high-profile individuals like celebrities, with it allowing people to distinguish between a genuine account and a fake one.

It was also previously essential for journalists and media outlets, as it allowed users to verify that they were trusted sources of information.

But now, users will have to pay for a plan in order to get become verified.

Musk announced the scheme in 2022, with verification coming at the cost of $8 a month or $84 for the whole year.

With that deal came certain benefits, including the ability to edit tweets once they had been published and more characters for tweets as well.

Among other benefits, users will also get half the amount of ads on their feed.

Elon Musk says he'll only pay for three users to keep their blue ticks

Multiple users have seen their blue ticks disappear, including sports stars like Cristiano Ronaldo.

And with the disappearance of verified accounts, worries about misinformation and fake accounts have started to increase.

But for three users, Musk has announced that he will cover the costs of their subscription.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the Twitter CEO responded to a tweet to confirm that he was paying for basketball icon James and writer Stephen King.

Canadian actor William Shatner was the third and final recipient of Musk’s generosity.

And sure enough, if you search for the three names on the platform, each of them has retained their verified status.

Novelist King has since responded to being gifted the package, writing: “My Twitter account says I’ve subscribed to Twitter Blue. I haven’t. My Twitter account says I’ve given a phone number. I haven’t.”

To which Musk replied: “You’re welcome namaste.”

Lakers star James has not yet shared a post on his account since Thursday night’s verification cull but had previously said that he was unwilling to pay the cost.

“Welp guess my blue tick will be gone soon cause if you know me I ain’t paying the 5,” the NBA's all-time leading points scorer said.