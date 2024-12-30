UFC legend Michael Bisping made two huge predictions for the prospective heavyweight showdown between regular champion Jon Jones, and interim titleholder Tom Aspinall.

The two big men are natural rivals. Jones dominated the light heavyweight division for years, put his case forward as the greatest MMA fighter of all time, and then moved up to defeat Ciryl Gane and Stipe Miocic in his two sole outings in the top weight class, to date. Aspinall, meanwhile, has run amok in the UFC since he graduated to the big league from Cage Warriors in the UK. Considering Aspinall's rapid rise, and the pedigree of Jones, it could be a possible passing-of-the-torch, or a bout in which the veteran adds yet another reason why he should be heralded as the UFC's best ever.

Jon Jones & Tom Aspinall's professional MMA records (as of 30/12/24) Jon Jones Tom Aspinall Fights 30 18 Wins 28 15 Losses 1 3 No contests 1 0

Now, Bisping has not only said the fight could take place sooner, rather than later, he also made a bold call regarding who the likeliest winner of the contest would be.

Michael Bisping's Two Huge Predictions For Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall

Ex-UFC champ expects Aspinall to wrest the belt from Jones' waist