Two Manchester United players find themselves in the firing line after turning in worrying performances during the club’s slender 1-0 victory over Fulham on Sunday. While Lisandro Martinez’s deflected strike was enough to secure the spoils, the Red Devils will be hoping for much sharper teeth in their frontline going forward. For Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund, however, the numbers paint an unforgiving picture, leaving them with nowhere to run and nowhere to hide.

The victory nudged United up to 12th in the Premier League, just four points adrift of the top half, but it’s far from sunshine and roses at Old Trafford. The three points told one tale, but the performance told another - a story of frailty, missed chances, and a side that looked more fortunate than formidable. Outshot, outpossessed, and outthought for much of the match, United were lucky to leave Craven Cottage with anything other than regret.

One glaring issue has been their strikers’ inability to find the back of the net - a problem so persistent it feels like they couldn’t hit a barn door with a banjo. It’s an issue that has plagued United throughout the season, and while Marcus Rashford’s potential departure has temporarily masked the concern, it’s Zirkzee and Hojlund who have flown under the radar. That is until now, with their damning statistics since doing the rounds on social media.

Joshua Zirkzee And Rasmus Hojlund In Firing Line

Their attacking statistics from the weekend make for grim reading

It’s becoming painfully clear that neither Zirkzee nor Hojlund are ready to carry the weight of leading the line at Old Trafford. Zirkzee, who burst onto the scene with a debut winner against Fulham in September, has since fizzled out, managing just two goals across the Europa League and Premier League. Meanwhile, Hojlund’s recent form has been nothing short of a dumpster fire.

The Danish striker, who lit up his debut season in 2023/24 with 17 goals across all competitions to finish as the club’s top scorer, has hit a dry spell that’s hard to ignore. With just one goal in his last 14 Premier League appearances, his current tally stands at a modest seven goals and one assist in 27 outings this season—a far cry from the form United desperately need.

While a lack of service might seem like an easy excuse, it doesn’t hold much water given Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo have been stepping up in recent weeks. The numbers don’t lie, and the statistics below make it clear: regardless of external factors, their performances simply don’t pass muster.

Failing displays lead to merciless critique, especially at a club with the stature of Man United. "Shocking from the pair of them. Nowhere near good enough for Man Utd," one fan commented, while another sung from the same hymn sheet, remarking: "We need to sell them."

Elsewhere, a third comment said: "Of course right now they’ve got no service and stuff, however they still don’t do enough with what they get. Sometimes you have to make something happen yourself." With another concluding: "I’m gradually losing hope with them," it's clear the strike duo are not best loved in the north-west right now.

With fixtures against Steaua Bucharest and Crystal Palace on the immediate horizon, a goal or two could quickly rewrite the narrative. But right now, Old Trafford is playing witness to a tumbleweed abundant six-yard box as their forwards continue in their vain pursuit of goals.