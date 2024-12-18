Amid recent accusations that Manchester United players have been leaking team news before matches, Alejandro Garnacho and Amad Diallo are reportedly furious over the claims, to the point that they considered making public statements to clear their names. The Red Devils, while avoiding a formal investigation, are staunchly defending the two wingers, both of whom have denied any involvement.

United acknowledges that leaks are almost unavoidable in today’s digital age, particularly for a club of their stature. Still, there is growing frustration over how frequently the team line-up is disclosed prematurely. According to insiders cited by the Daily Mail, this issue has plagued the club long before Garnacho and Diallo became part of the senior squad.

The situation escalated last week following United's Europa League victory over Viktoria Plzen in the Czech Republic. Garnacho and Diallo were reportedly so incensed that they were ready to speak out publicly. However, they were ultimately persuaded to hold back, as such action might have intensified the controversy ahead of the highly anticipated Manchester derby on Sunday.

Related INEOS' Stance on Rashford and Garnacho Decision at Man Utd Revealed Manchester United duo Alejandro Garnacho and Marcus Rashford were left out of Ruben Amorim's squad to face Manchester City.

Man United’s Leaked Team News is a Long-Standing Issue

Rooting out the mole has been a problem that even David Moyes struggled with

Despite a recent 2-1 win over their noisy neighbors Manchester City, Ruben Amorim’s tenure as Manchester United manager has been far from straightforward. From Dan Ashworth’s dismissal to inconsistent performances and fan protests, the former Sporting Lisbon boss has faced a whirlwind start.

However, the notion that leaked lineups are a new issue is entirely inaccurate. Back in October, when United faced Fenerbahce, former manager Jose Mourinho quipped to reporters about his team selections frequently making their way into the media before games. Similarly, David Moyes spent a considerable amount of time trying to identify a mole within the camp during his tenure.

There’s a belief at Old Trafford that the leaks are originating from sources around the players rather than the players themselves. The hope is that the heightened attention to the issue will discourage players and their associates from sharing sensitive information. Addressing the matter after the Manchester derby victory, head coach Ruben Amorim commented:

“I think it’s impossible to fix nowadays because you have a lot of people in the club, the players talk with agents. You can talk with friends, so it’s hard to know. It’s not a good thing, but let’s move on and go to the next one and see if they find the next starting XI.”

The Red Devils will next take on Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-final on Thursday evening before hosting Bournemouth the subsequent Sunday. If Amorim’s side can manage to silence off-field distractions as effectively as they did in the derby, they will secure their first three consecutive victories of this new chapter.