Everton's priorities in the January transfer window are signing a new winger and right-back to strengthen Sean Dyche's squad, according to Pete O'Rourke. The Toffees' new owners, The Friedkin Group, will oversee their first transfer window since completing their takeover.

The Merseysiders have been working under financial constraints, but Dyche is set to be backed next month. A new right-back arrival is anticipated and will give the team cover in the position.

Ashley Young, 39, has been a surprise standout performer this season but will need replacing in the long run. They are reportedly in a race with West Ham United for Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey, although the Hammers currently have the edge.

A new wide attacker is also on the club's radar as the new owners look to bolster Dyche's options on the wing. They have been keeping an eye on Fenerbahce's rising star, Oguz Aydin, who Arsenal had previously targeted.

Everton turned a corner during winter, but a relegation scrap still looks likely. One or two January arrivals could help the Toffees' battle at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Everton Premier League Stats Games 17 Goals Scored 15 Goals Conceded 22 Clean Sheets 7 Assists 7

Loans More Likely Than Permanent Arrivals For Everton

The Friedkin Group Are Mostly Planning For Next Summer

Photo courtesy of Reuters.

The Toffees are expected to dip into the loan market in January because of the financial restrictions the club are dealing with. This has been a problem for the club over the past few years, but the new owners are at least prepared to be active next month.

One player who could depart is Beto after struggling for form at Goodison Park. He's been linked with a move to Serie A side Torino, which would likely be a loan move.

The summer transfer window is when fans may get a proper insight into how the new regime wants to put its imprint on the club from a sporting perspective. They also have a decision to make over Dyche's future, as his contract expires at the end of the season.

Jamie Carragher expects Dyche to leave even if he manages to keep the Toffees in the English top-flight. If that were the case, then making significant acquisitions in January wouldn't make much sense, given they'd be signing players for a different manager.

Related Friedkin Group Eyeing ‘Electric’ Forward as First Everton Signing Everton are interested in signing Lyon forward Georges Mikautadze in January.

All stats courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 29/12/2024.