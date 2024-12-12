Newcastle United are not planning to alter their January transfer strategy despite Callum Wilson’s injury and are continuing to prioritise signing a right-sided forward, according to MailOnline journalist Craig Hope.

The Magpies were dealt another blow this week as Wilson is now expected to miss two months with a hamstring injury.

The £110,000-per-week striker had only recently returned from a four-month absence and made four substitute appearances before suffering the setback that now sidelines him again.

According to Hope, the injury has also ruled out Wilson’s departure in January, with his contract expiring at the end of the season, meaning a free transfer exit is now more likely in June.

Wilson reportedly experienced tightness in his hamstring after coming on for the final 17 minutes of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Brentford and scans have since confirmed an injury that will keep him out until at least mid-February.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Wilson has played only 57 minutes of Premier League football this season, making four substitute appearances.

Despite the 32-year-old's setback, Newcastle’s transfer plans remain unchanged ahead of January – Anthony Gordon is viewed as a backup to Alexander Isak at striker, while the club continues to target a right-sided forward for Eddie Howe.

Having missed out on Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi in the summer, Newcastle are also reportedly eyeing a right-sided centre-back, despite the anticipated return of Sven Botman, who missed the start of the season through injury.

According to GIVEMESPORT sources, Newcastle’s wing targets include PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko and Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo has also been mentioned as a potential option, but the Bees are reportedly unwilling to part with their top scorer mid-season.

Winless in their last four games, Newcastle have slipped to 12th in the Premier League ahead of Saturday’s home clash with Leicester City, who remain unbeaten under new boss Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 12-12-24.