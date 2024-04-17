Highlights Tyrese Haliburton excels against the Bucks' defensive scheme, averaging 27.0 points thanks to pull-up jumpers opportunities.

Kevin Durant thrives on mid-range shots against the Timberwolves' defensive strategy, averaging 22.7 points at 60 percent.

Matchups in the NBA playoffs can favor lower seeds due to countering strategies, as seen with Haliburton and Durant's performances.

The NBA is a game of matchups. Although higher seeds are generally considered to be the stronger team heading into the postseason, they may not always be the favorite to win their series.

This season, the third seeds of both the Western and Eastern conferences are entering the playoffs with losing records against their sixth seed opponents. The Milwaukee Bucks are one and four in the regular season head to head matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Likewise, the Minnesota Timberwolves are3-0 in their head-to-head matchup against the Phoenix Suns.

Despite both the Bucks and Timberwolves having a more successful regular season than their first round opponents, their general game plan and strategies are just countered by the tendencies of their opponents. Here are two players from the lower seed teams that will take advantage of their upcoming playoff matchups.

Haliburton Feasts On The Bucks' Drop Coverage Defense

Averaging 27.0 points on 53 percent shooting against the Milwaukee Bucks this season

When it comes to current All-Stars, no player's stock has fallen off quite as much as Tyrese Haliburton's. Up until his injury suffered on Jan. 8, Haliburton was averaging a career high 24.2 points and 12.7 assists per game.

Since his injury, his performance has been extremely inconsistent. There was a point in late February and early March where he was averaging a disastrous 9.5 points on 26.5 percent shooting. A big reason for his poor performance was the fact that he hadn't fully recovered and was playing through his injury.

He's performed better in recent stretches, but is still far from the elite guard that was putting up All-NBA numbers early on in the season. Heading into the postseason, he's averaging 18.2 points on 45.8 percent shooting over his last fifteen games.

So why is a player that's been inconsistent in recent stretches going to dominate the first round of the playoffs? Because Haliburton gets a dream matchup with the Bucks and has proven that he can exploit the team's weaknesses.

The big takeaway from the regular season head-to-head matchup between the two teams is that Haliburton has taken advantage of the Bucks' drop coverage. Drop coverage is a defensive scheme that positions the big man deep inside the paint in the pick and roll. In these instances, interior defense is bolstered due to the big man being in a position to protect the rim, at the cost of exterior defense.

The act of dropping your big man far away from the ball-handler means they have more space to operate outside of the paint, and that means more pull up shot opportunities, and Haliburton has excelled in pull-up jumpers against the Bucks this season.

Tyrese Haliburton - Pull-Up Stats Stat vs Milwaukee Bucks vs Everyone Else PTS 12.2 8.8 FGA 10.2 8.4 FG% 47.1 40.4 3PA 6.2 5.8 3P% 41.9 34.6

He's averaging more pull up shot attempts against the Bucks and is shooting at a more efficient rate on these attempts from both two and three. During the five regular season matchups between the two teams, Haliburton has averaged a little over 12 points per game from these pull up opportunities.

That means 45 percent of his points against the Bucks this season have resulted from those attempts. If free throws were removed from the calculation, that number increases to 53 percent. Haliburton has absolutely feasted on the Bucks' defense this season, and there is little reason to believe why he can't continue to this postseason.

Durant Gets All The Mid-Range Shot Attempts He Can Dream Of

Averaging 22.7 points on 60 percent shooting against the Timberwolves this season

Just as the Bucks' defensive scheme allows Haliburton and the Pacers to thrive, the Timberwolves' defense is a dream for the Suns' offense. The Timberwolves' defense this season has been predicated on denying shot attempts at the rim and from three, while forcing opponents to take less efficient mid-range shots.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Phoenix Suns have had 13 games with a 40-plus point scoring performance this season (Booker: 7 times, Durant: 5 times, Beal: 1 time).

This defensive strategy has worked, and it's resulted in a league-leading defensive rating of 108.4. So why is this matchup bad for the Timberwolves, despite their great defense? Because the Suns are one of the two teams in the league that actually look to take contested mid-range jumpshots, and they excel at them.

The Suns attempt the second most mid-range jump shots in the league, and are shooting them at the second most efficient rate. They have a multitude of star players that thrive at creating tough shot opportunities, one of whom is Kevin Durant.

Kevin Durant - Mid-Range Stats Stat vs Minnesota Timberwolves vs Everyone Else PTS 8.0 6.6 FGA 6.7 6.5 FG% 60.0 51.8

Durant is converting 60 percent of his mid-range shot attempts against the Timberwolves this season, and 30 percent of his overall points have come from those shots. He's averaging the same number of attempts but is converting them at a higher rate because the Timberwolves' defense is encouraging him to take those shots.

Considering that the Timberwolves' defensive efforts will be primarily focused on containing Devin Booker, Durant should get the easier defensive matchup, which means he'll have an even easier time hunting his spots. The Timberwolves are a dream matchup for Durant, and he's going to take advantage.