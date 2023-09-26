Highlights Borussia Dortmund is reluctant to re-sign Jadon Sancho due to financial limitations and their preference for a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer, while Manchester United is only interested in a transfer.

Sancho's off-field habits are also major concerns for Dortmund as they weigh up a move for their former player.

Despite his disappointing performance at Manchester United, Sancho's career at Dortmund was impressive, with significantly higher goal and assist contributions, making it unfortunate that he won't be returning to his former club.

Considering how impressive Jadon Sancho once was at Borussia Dortmund, you'd be forgiven for thinking the Bundesliga side is licking its lips as the winger's turmoil at Manchester United continues to unfold. The chance of luring him back to Germany must surely be enticing for the side, right? Well, actually, no. According to reports, the club actually have not one, but two reasons for why they aren't willing to re-sign the Englishman.

Often, teams can maybe overcome one issue that's preventing them from making a move for a talent, but two? Yeah, it seems like Sancho's chances of a move back to the club are pretty slim. After a very public falling out with United boss Erik ten Hag, the forward's career at Old Trafford has looked pretty much doomed. He's been banished from the squad and is even being forced to train away from the team.

His career in Manchester has been a huge disappointment too, with Sancho failing to live up to the standards he set at Dortmund that established him as one of the brightest prospects in the world. He's failed to even come close to making the same level of impact in the Premier League and a move away is probably the best option for him if truth be told. It's just a shame that it's not looking like he'll be heading back to his old stomping ground.

What are Borussia Dortmund's two reasons for not wanting to re-sign Sancho?

After Sancho's relationship with Ten Hag soured, and his United future entered borrowed time, fans instantly started speculating about the star potentially rejoining the team that made him a star, but Dortmund have two reasons to avoid the deal. According to German outlet Bild, the club are reluctant to re-sign the Englishman as they're only really interested in a loan deal right now.

The club spent big in the summer and isn't in a position financially to make a permanent move for the forward, but the Red Devils are only interested in letting him leave on a transfer and are expecting around £60m for him. The move just isn't realistic for the Bundesliga side at the moment. That's not the only thing that's putting them off a deal for Sancho, though.

Apparently, the 23-year-old's off-field habits such as a tendency to stay up late playing video games are major causes for concern for Dortmund. Going back to his first spell in Germany, Sancho very rarely got enough sleep due to gaming throughout the night, and he was regularly late for training. It's a surprising revelation as talk of behavioural issues like this was very subdued during his initial time in the Bundesliga, and he was regularly one of the very best players in the country. He has reportedly been seen playing EA FC 24 after the game's release.

He clearly rubbed the club the wrong way, though, and they are currently unwilling to offer him the lifeline that his career quite desperately needs right now. Still, his future in Manchester looks bleak, to say the least, so he may still be on his way out of the club sooner rather than later, it just won't be to Dortmund.

Here's how Sancho's time at United compares to his spell in Germany.