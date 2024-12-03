Southampton boss Russell Martin is seemingly opting to oversee the departure of Chelsea loanee Lesley Ugochukwu in the coming weeks - with reports suggesting that the Saints are looking to bring in an alternative defensive midfielder to Ugochukwu and a winger as they bid to stay in the Premier League.

Martin's side have only won one and drawn two of their 13 Premier League games this season, struggling to stay afloat in the top-flight after last season's promotion from the Championship. But they are taking proactive measures - and that could see Martin opt to bring in two new stars to change their fortunes.

Report: Southampton Looking to Bring in New Duo

The Saints are wanting to change their fortunes

The report from Jack Rosser of The Sun on X (formerly Twitter) states that Southampton are keen to add another holding midfielder to their ranks, despite already boasting Ugochukwu on loan from Chelsea - with the French midfielder having struggled for form on the south coast.

Southampton's Premier League statistics - Divisional squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Wins 1 =18th Goals scored 10 =19th Shots For Per Game 10 18th Shots Conceded Per Game 18.1 19th xG 16.42 16th

Saints have conceded the third-most goals in the division, behind Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City, and with that in mind, it appears that they are looking to play an enforcer alongside Flynn Downes or Mateus Fernandes.

Whether they can secure a loan for someone from the Premier League remains to be seen, given that they also have Maxwel Cornet on loan from West Ham United - though Rosser stated earlier in the week that the Ivorian's loan spell could be cut short in January after just two starts in all competitions for the Saints.

And, with that in mind, West Ham have held talks with clubs overseas about a loan spell for the rest of the campaign, whilst Southampton want a new left-winger to replace him in January - though they would need to free up their loan spots first.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Southampton only mustered 25 points in their previous Premier League campaign.

The south coast club are sitting bottom of the Premier League and four points from safety after some poor results in recent weeks, though they did beat Everton for their first win of the season before the international break, whilst they picked up a valuable draw against Brighton over the weekend which may well prove vital at the end of the season. But it's their soft backbone and inability to play out from the back that could hurt them in the future.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 03-12-24.