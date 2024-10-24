Two Spanish clubs held informal talks with former Portland Timbers manager Gio Savarese, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Savarese is currently considering his future, as he has spent 2024 working in broadcasting while interviewing for several vacant MLS jobs. He has had interest abroad before, namely from Venezia in 2022 as well as clubs in Liga MX and elsewhere since becoming available in 2023. Savarese, a former Venezuelan international during his playing career, also has Italian citizenship.

Savarese interviewed for several openings last winter after departing the Timbers. This year he's among the top candidates for the next round of MLS vacancies, including being a finalist for the San Jose Earthquakes job, as GIVEMESPORT previously reported.

During his time with the Timbers, Savarese led the club to two more MLS Cup finals (2018, 2021). He presided over an era with club legends Diego Valeri and Diego Chara, building the team around those two stars. Valeri was named 2018 MLS MVP. Before that, he won three NASL titles with the New York Cosmos.

Savarese spent a large portion of his career in MLS, scoring the first goal in New York/New Jersey MetroStars history. He also played in Italy, England and in his native Venezuela.

As the playoffs kick off in MLS this week, there are five clubs without a full-time manager: Atlanta United, FC Dallas, St. Louis City, Austin FC and San Jose.