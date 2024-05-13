Highlights Josh Hart's rebounding has been crucial for the Knicks, securing the second most offensive rebounds this postseason.

P.J. Washington's scoring surge is lifting the Mavericks, providing an efficient third option on the court.

Role players like Hart and Washington are proving to be series-changing forces, not just the star players.

The 2024 NBA Conference Semifinals have been electrifying. The games have proven that the star players aren't the only ones that can make a big impact, but the role players as well. So far, we've seen countless role players elevate their games, and their heroic performances have completely changed the outcome of their series.

When it comes to these heroic performances, points aren't the only contribution. It's a combination of defense and hustle as these players are making their impact known on both ends of the floor, each and every possession. Here are two stats that are determining the outcome of their respective series.

Knicks are Monsters on the Glass

Josh Hart is averaging 13.3 rebounds per game, the second highest this postseason

The biggest driver of the New York Knicks' postseason success has been their offensive rebounding. They're leading all playoff teams with 13 offensive rebounds per game, and are generating 17.3 second chance points per game.

New York Knicks - Offensive Rebounding Stats Player OReb Contested OReb OReb Chances OReb Rank Among Remaining Players Mitchell Robinson 3.8 3.2 6.7 2nd Isaiah Hartenstein 3.4 3.0 6.2 4th Precious Achiuwa 2.8 2.3 4.5 9th Josh Hart 3.1 1.6 6.4 5th

It's been an entire team effort. Mitchell Robinson has secured the second msot offensive rebounds of all remaining postseason players, and Isaiah Hartenstein ranks fourth. Since seeing increased minutes, Precious Achiuwa has made a major impact on the glass, finding 4.5 offensive rebound chances per game, and securing 62 percent of them. What's most impressive is that 82 percent of his offensive rebounds have been contested.

The biggest standout has been Josh Hart. He's averaging 13.3 total rebounds per game, the second highest of this postseason. He's also the playoff leader in total rebounds, securing 120 boards this postseason. He's the only player in the top three that's not a big man either.

His ability to secure loose balls have allowed the Knicks to get the second chance points they need to survive these tight-knit games. In the above possession, Hart is able to beat four Pacers players to secure the rebound on his missed free throw, turning a missed point into two secured points to tie the game.

Mavericks' Unlikely Hero

P.J. Washington is averaging 28 points over the last two games

Despite being the bottom seed, the Dallas Mavericks are currently up 2-1 over the first seed Oklahoma City Thunder. Although they're upsetting the Thunder, their success isn't a result of just Luka Dončić or Kyrie Irving. They're winning because P.J. Washington has stepped up considerably.

He's averaging a team-high 28 points over their last two wins, and has been one of their most efficient players. He's converted over 52 percent of his threes over these last two games, and is second among the team in true shooting percentage.

All season long, the Mavericks were looking for a consistent third option that could hit threes and take advantage of the opportunities created by Dončić and Irving, and Washington is filling the role nicely. Although he hasn't been a consistent scorer throughout his entire Mavericks tenure, the fact that he's able to elevate his game now is a great sign for the team, especially since Dončić isn't operating at a fully healthy level.

He's taking advantage of the Thunder's defensive scheme to double on Dončić. In the possession above, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is tasked with guarding Washington, but immediately moves off of his man to stop Dončić. This leads to an easy kick out pass for the wide open three.

By being able to take advantage of defenders that sag off of him to help on the weakside, he's opening up the Maverick's offense. If the Thunder continue to leave him open, he will make them pay on the kick out pass. 92 percent of his threes over the last two games have been assisted in this manner.

If the Thunder start sticking their defender to him more closely, both Dončić and Irving will have more room to operate, and both players have shown that they can take over games if given the opportunity.

Washington efficient scoring has completely turned the series around, and the Mavericks' offense has looked much cleaner as a result. Not only have his contributions on the offensive end been impactful, but his defense has been great also. He's been a consistent lock-down defender, and has prevented easy attempts for the Thunder players. WIthout him, it's unlikely that the Mavericks would've even gotten a single win thus far this series.