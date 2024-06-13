Highlights Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is teasing a return to the Octagon.

The 34-year-old has not fought since suffering a shock defeat to Sean Strickland back in September 2023.

There are plenty of mouthwatering fights that Adesanya could accept upon his return to the cage.

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is teasing a return to the Octagon. 'The Last Stylebender,' who is regarded as one of the best 185-pound fighters in the history of the sport, has not fought since suffering a shock defeat to Sean Strickland back in September 2023.

In doing so, the New Zealand native lost his title and claimed he needed a brief spell away from Mixed Martial Arts. Recently speaking on his YouTube channel, the 34-year-old discussed his potential return, showed some of the new elements to his strength and conditioning program, and also revealed his new mindset when it comes to his fighting career.

Following Strickland's shock win over Adesanya, the division has seen yet another new champion. The controversial American fighter lost the belt in the first defence of his title against Dricus du Plessis back in January at UFC 297.

With the 185-pound division up in the air at the moment and needing a bit of inspiration, Adesanya's possible return to the cage is a welcome one.

Israel Adesanya Discusses Potential UFC Return

The former champion isn't interested in belts

Since joining the UFC back in 2018, Adesanya has transcended the sport and has established himself as one of the biggest stars in the organisation.

While fans are desperate to catch yet another glimpse of the superstar and see him compete in championship fights, Adesanya revealed he's not interested in titles.

“How excited am I to get back in the octagon? I’m excited. I’m excited, it’s been a year — almost a year, like 11 months by the time I get back in the octagon. People are like, ‘Oh, I hope you get the belt back, I hope you get the belt back,’ I have belts. I don’t need any more belts. I’m coming for heads. That’s what I want to do. Just a few that I have to touch, and take.”

His approach to his sensational return has been a patient one, with Adesanya promising that when he does step back inside the cage, he'll do so in an emphatic way.

“I’m excited to come back, but everything comes at its own time,” Adesnaya said. “So right now it’s just the time for training, chilling, working, relaxing, healing. And then when it’s time, time for killing.”

Dricus du Plessis Frustrated with UFC over Fight Delay

The champion looks set to face Adesanya next

While Adesanya isn't interested in titles, coincidentally, his next fight could actually be for the famous UFC strap. 'The Last Stylebender' looks destined to face current middleweight champion, du Plessis, on his return.

There have been whispers that the showdown could take place at UFC 305 in Perth on the 18th of August, however, du Plessis revealed he’s getting frustrated with the lack of communication from both Adesanya and the UFC regarding the potential fight.

Speaking via the First Wave YouTube channel, he said: “For me, I’m in and ready – I’ve agreed to everything and I’m ready – I want to do it… That’s the fight I want, I called them up after winning the belt, that’s the fight the fans want to see and at the end of the day, that’s the fight I want to have, that’s the guy I want to fight.

“Let’s just announce this thing, I don’t know what’s the holdup. I want it to be announced – I’ve said yes 100%, I don’t know from his side what the story is, I don’t know what the holdup is.

“Maybe the UFC is waiting for something, [but] I’m not sure. If we can do 305 in Perth, I would love that. I’ve been ready for it, like I said I’ve agreed to everything, if that’s the fight they want, let’s do it, I don’t know what we’re waiting for, to be honest… I don’t know if it’s a holdup from his side or if it’s the UFC waiting for the right time to announce the fight, but I’m 100% happy with that fight or any other fight they want to make.”