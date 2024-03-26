Highlights Clippers' struggles continue with 3 wins in last 9 games. Coach emphasizes team toughness as key identity for success.

Harden's scoring slump raises concerns. Lack of mid-range creativity impacts his game. Best utilized as a floor general.

Westbrook returns with strong leadership off the bench. Ability to finish at rim could be crucial for team's success.

It's been a struggle for the Los Angeles Clippers, as they've won just three of their last nine games.

Following their latest defeat to the Indiana Pacers on Monday, head coach Ty Lue gave about as blunt of an answer as he possibly could when asked about the team's identity during this skid.

"Right now do we have an identity? I think, yeah. We're soft. That can be an identity, if you want to call it that. We got to be tougher, mentally and physically. But we do have an identity. When we were 26-5, we had a great identity. You can't pick and choose when you want to lead. You can't pick and choose when you want to have identity. You can't pick and choose when you want to do things the right way. And so just do the right things every night and everything else will fall in order.”

Notably, James Harden appears to be a complete shell of himself as a scorer, averaging just 13.1 points on 38.9 percent shooting in his last eight games. Harden never developed the shot-creating abilities that his former teammates Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving have, such as the ability to create their own shot in the mid-range off the dribble.

Instead, he relies heavily on his step-back three-point shot and driving to the rim with force, often drawing fouls in the process, which hasn't age gracefully.

At this stage of his career, Harden is best served as a floor general. The Clippers don't have a reliable shot creator outside of Leonard and George when defenses tighten up in the playoffs to offset Harden's relative lack of scoring.

They also don't have strong enough rim protectors or perimeter defenders to complement the star trio in Los Angeles.

Westbrook Finally Returns to Lineup

Veteran guard has emerged as important piece off the bench

Russell Westbrook returned to the lineup Monday night after missing several weeks due to surgery on his broken left hand.

Westbrook showed incredible leadership earlier this season by accepting a role off the bench for the team's benefit, something he once wasn't willing to do.

“You don't point fingers, you don't point blame... I think each individual, we got to look within ourselves, and figure out how we can better help our team. And I think that's where we start... Ultimately as a leader, it's my job just to hold guys accountable, hold myself accountable, and make sure that we stay together through this tough little patch that we're having.”

Westbrook proved he can still be a difference-maker, finishing with 14 points and seven assists in just 18 minutes.

“I thought Russ looked good. I thought he had some pop. I thought he pushed the pace. It's something for us to build on going forward.” – Ty Lue

Westbrook is known to play with a heart bigger than his chest. His ability to push the ball in transition and finish at the rim could help mitigate some of the lack of bucket-getters this team possesses, especially with his efficiency within 10 feet of the basket this season.

Russell Westbrook - 2023-24 Shot Chart Shot Type Frequency Field Goal Percentage Catch and Shoot 19.0% 25.7% Pull-Ups 16.2% 34.4% Less than 10 feet 64.1% 53.5%

Westbrook has also notably fallen less in love with the pull-up mid-range jump shot this season, which wasn't always the most efficient shot for him.