Arsenal are interested in signing Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American international only signed for Leeds at the start of the season, but he might not want to stick around if they're relegated.

Arsenal transfer news - Tyler Adams

Adams signed for Leeds from German side RB Leipzig last summer for a fee of £20m, according to Sky Sports.

With Kalvin Phillips departing in the same transfer window, the Yorkshire club needed to find a replacement, and Adams has been a shining light in a disappointing season for Leeds.

The 24-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.98, the highest in the Leeds squad in the Premier League for players with more than three starts.

The Athletic have recently reported that both Arsenal and Newcastle United are interested in signing Adams.

Reports in Germany have suggested that Granit Xhaka could be tempted to leave the club in the summer to join Bayer Leverkusen, with his wife keen to return to Germany.

Adams could be brought in as a replacement for Xhaka if he was to leave the club, and it shouldn't be difficult to prise him away from Elland Road, especially if they are relegated to the Championship. The former New York Red Bulls midfielder also recently admitted that Arsenal legend Thierry Henry was a player he looked up to growing up. He said: "As a kid, I had a poster of Thierry Henry. I often watched his games for Arsenal or Barcelona and I was then able to train with him. I became a professional because of Henry, he was my motivation."

What has Jones said about Adams?

Jones has suggested that there is some truth in the rumours linking Adams with a move to Arsenal, and it won't be easy for Leeds to keep hold of him if they fail to stay in the Premier League.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's also extremely hard to see how Leeds keep hold of Adams if they go down. There will be top Premier League clubs looking at him and I think there is actually something in the Newcastle and Arsenal rumours."

How has Adams performed this season?

As previously mentioned, Adams has been one of Leeds' best-performing players this campaign.

Adams has averaged 3.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and one key pass per game, according to WhoScored.

The Leeds midfielder has also averaged more passes per game than any other player in the squad, with a completion rate of 82.4%.