Aston Villa have to strengthen their midfield in the summer transfer window, despite bringing in Youri Tielemans, with Ben Jacobs providing an update on a potential addition, speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

With European football around the corner, reinforcements will be necessary to improve the depth in Unai Emery's squad.

Aston Villa transfer news - Latest

Aston Villa have started the transfer window superbly, acquiring Tielemans on a free transfer after his contract at Leicester City expired.

This week, the Midlands club also officially announced the signing of former Villarreal defender Pau Torres.

Torres worked with Emery during his time in Spain, and has plenty of European pedigree to help Villa next term.

Emery helped guide Villa into the Europa Conference League - an unbelievable achievement with the club fighting towards the bottom of the table when he took over.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Villa have already made one of the signings of the summer, and it's not someone who will be stepping onto the Villa Park turf next season.

Jones believes the arrival of Ramón Rodriguez Verdejo, otherwise known as 'Monchi', as the club's new President of Football Operations, is going to be key for Villa in the transfer market.

Monchi, just like Torres, worked with Emery back in Spain, after they both enjoyed a successful period with Sevilla.

Now, Jacobs has suggested that Villa still need to strengthen in midfield, despite the signing of Tielemans earlier in the window.

What has Jacobs said about Tyler Adams?

Jacobs has claimed that we could see Villa step up their interest in Leeds midfielder Adams, who could be looking for a return to the Premier League after suffering relegation with Leeds United.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "But I think that Villa in particular feel that even though they've brought in Youri Tielemans, the midfield still needs strengthening. And that might well allow them to capitalise on Leeds' relegation and escalate their pursuit of Tyler Adams."

Who else could Villa look to sign?

Journalist Jones has also told GIVEMESPORT that Villa are looking to sign Juventus winger Federico Chiesa.

The report adds that the Italian club are willing to listen to offers for Chiesa, who would undoubtedly be a huge addition at Villa Park.

Once again, Jones revealed to GMS that Barcelona forward Ferran Torres was a player of interest to Emery and his recruitment team.

These names are likely to get Villa fans excited about the start of the new season, considering the names they've also already secured the signature of.

What's next for Villa?

Building a squad capable of competing domestically but also being able to deal with the hectic schedule of European football will be key for Villa.

New signings don't necessarily have to come in and become guaranteed starters, but adding quality in depth will be vital.

Villa fans will be hoping that Monchi and Emery can continue to work their magic in the transfer window before the new Premier League season begins in August.