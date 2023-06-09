Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams is unlikely to be playing in the Championship next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The American international was a standout player for Leeds this campaign, but they've now been relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds United transfer news - Tyler Adams

Adams signed for Leeds last summer for a fee of around £20m, according to the BBC.

After joining the club from Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, Adams will have been hoping to kickstart his career in the Premier League.

However, the Yorkshire club were relegated to the Championship, and Adams will now have a decision to make.

According to Football Insider, German and English clubs are interested in signing Adams in the transfer window, offering him the chance to play top division football once again next season.

Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal were one of the sides considering making a move for the 24-year-old.

It's also been reported that Manchester United have been keeping tabs on Adams for some time now, including during his spell in the Bundesliga.

Now, Jones has suggested that Adams could have a lot to offer to multiple clubs in the Premier League, so it could be difficult for Leeds to keep hold of him this summer.

What has Jones said about Adams?

Jones has claimed that he finds it difficult to see Adams playing in the Championship going into next season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I find it very hard to believe that Tyler Adams will be playing in the Championship next season. He's got the traits that could help half the Premier League improve next season.

"He's even been recommended at Manchester United as we've heard about before."

How did Adams perform in a Leeds shirt?

Adams was one of Leeds' best-performing players since his move to England last year.

The central midfielder averaged a WhoScored rating of 6.73 in the Premier League this campaign, ranking him as the best player in Leeds' squad.

Adams also averaged 3.7 tackles, 1.5 interceptions, and 1.0 key passes per game, according to Sofascore.

It would be a massive blow for Leeds if they were unable to convince Adams to stay at Elland Road, but they certainly can't blame him for searching for a new challenge.

Playing in the Championship certainly wouldn't have been on his agenda when he made the switch from Leipzig at the beginning of the term.