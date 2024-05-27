Highlights The Tennessee Titans revamped their WR corps with Calvin Ridley & Tyler Boyd after ranking 29th in passing yards last season.

Boyd joins the Titans to reunite with former coach Brian Callahan, excelling as one of the top slot WRs in the league.

Boyd being Levis' security blanket can boost the offense, aiding the team after the A.J. Brown trade.

The Tennessee Titans have done an admirable job re-tooling their wide receiver corps after a dismal 2023 campaign.

They signed WR Calvin Ridley to a four-year, $92M deal in March and followed up with the addition of veteran pass-catcher Tyler Boyd. Ridley and Boyd will join Pro Bowl WR DeAndre Hopkins in an effort to improve an offense that averaged just 180.4 passing yards per game, 29th in the NFL.

Boyd, who spent the past five seasons with new Titans head coach Brian Callahan in Cincinnati, is excited to reunite with his former offensive coordinator, ESPN's Turron Davenport reports.

Obviously Callahan is here and that's my guy. He's a heckuva coach, and I've been a part of his offense for a while now, so I just felt like it was a good fit. It just felt right.

Tyler Boyd Is One of the League's Best Slot WRs

Boyd can be Will Levis' security blanket

Since Boyd entered the league in 2016, he's been uber-productive out of the slot.

Tyler Boyd Career Stats In The Slot Stat Boyd NFL Ranking Receptions 390 1st Receiving Yards 4,813 1st First Downs 233 1st

Titans' starting QB Will Levis struggled mightily throughout his rookie season, primarily due to the lack of receiving talent around him. Boyd can provide that safe underneath option when plays break down, making life easier for both Levis and Brian Callahan.

Tennessee's new frontman also spoke about his relationship with the Titans' new offensive weapon:

He's definitely got an advantage over any normal free agent because he's been in quite a bit of the offense in terms of names, expectations, route details, and coaching points he's heard over the last five years.

Boyd took his time finding a new destination after playing eight seasons with the Bengals, ultimately landing in Tennessee on a one-year deal worth $4.5 million. While the Titans are still suffering the effects of the A.J. Brown trade, they're hopeful Hopkins, Ridley, and Boyd's committee approach can keep them competitive in the AFC South.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyler Boyd is one of six players in Bengals history with 1,000 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons

Source: Turron Davenport

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless otherwise noted.