The Tennessee Titans are implementing a new offense this offseason, and have brought in someone they can count on being in the right place at the right time for quarterback Will Levis.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the Titans have inked wide receiver Tyler Boyd to a one-year deal worth up to $4.5 million. The signing reunites the former Cincinnati Bengals weapon with Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan, who served as Boyd's offensive coordinator from 2019-23 before taking his new post in Nashville.

Boyd, a second-round pick (No. 55 overall) in 2016, spent eight seasons in Cincinnati before entering free agency for the first time this year. He eclipsed 1,000 yards in the final two years of his rookie contract (2018 & 2019) as the Bengals' de facto No. 1 receiver in place of a hobbled A.J. Green, but settled in as their No. 3 wideout behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins after the former was selected in 2021.

Boyd Is Reliable and Consistent

He's the perfect slot option for Will Levis

Boyd's production the past three seasons hasn't blown anyone away, and likely won't in 2024 either. However, he is the perfect complimentary slot option to the newly-signed Calvin Ridley and regularly-rumored trade candidate DeAndre Hopkins.

Both of those men, like Chase and Higgins in Cincinnati, thrive on the outside. Their presence and immense big-play ability will create space in the short-to-intermediate areas for Boyd, who played the second-most slot snaps in the league last year, to operate.

Titans' New Receiving Corps - 2023 Usage Receiver (2023 Team) Targets ADOT Yards Per Reception DeAndre Hopkins (TEN) 137 14.1 14.1 Calvin Ridley (JAX) 136 13.2 13.4 Tyler Boyd (CIN) 98 6.5 10.0

Boyd's average depth of target, yards per reception, and drop percentage (5.1%) were all career-worsts in 2023, but factors outside his control -- Joe Burrow's atypical play due to injuries and Jake Browning's eventual insertion as starter, most notably -- likely contributed to those numbers in some fashion.

The exact degree to which they did is anyone's guess, but Callahan would presumably have the best idea.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Before Ja'Marr Chase's arrival in Cincinnati, Pro Football Focus graded Tyler Boyd as a top-40 receiver (12th, 40th, 35th) for three consecutive years (2018-20). He slipped slightly the next two seasons beside Chase, ranking 48th in 2021 and 42nd in 2022. However, his overall grade never dipped below 70. In 2023, Boyd was PFF's 91st-ranked receiver (59.5 overall grade).

Tennessee has, on paper, upgraded second-year quarterback Will Levis' supporting cast in a big way. In two months, the Titans replaced their No. 2 and No. 3 receivers, as well as the left tackle and center from PFF's lowest-rated offensive line, giving OL guru Bill Callahan a great crop of talent to work with throughout the offseason.

Changing The Guard: Tennessee's New Starters Position 2023 Starter Projected 2024 Starter WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Calvin Ridley WR Treylon Burks Tyler Boyd LT Andre Dillard JC Latham C Aaron Brewer Lloyd Cushenberry III

The new foundation should give Levis much safer ground to stand on as he tries to prove he's the team's franchise quarterback next season. If he can take a second-year leap, the Titans could find themselves competing for the playoffs ahead of schedule, much like the Houston Texans did a season ago.

