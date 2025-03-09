Southampton star Tyler Dibling has emerged as a potential option for Bayer Leverkusen ahead of next season, despite Tottenham Hotspur still being considered frontrunners for his signature, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

Dibling has quickly become one of the most exciting young talents in world football after bursting onto the scene at St Mary's. The England youth international has stood out in a struggling Southampton side, who sit at the bottom of the Premier League table.

If the Saints do suffer relegation to the Championship, which is looking increasingly likely as the weeks go by, you'd imagine Dibling will be searching for a return to England's top flight as quickly as possible.

Leverkusen Join the Race to Sign Dibling

Tottenham still frontrunners

GIVEMESPORT sources have confirmed that Dibling is now being considered by Bayer Leverkusen ahead of the summer transfer window. The highly-rated youngster has been tracked by several Premier League clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur widely considered frontrunners for his signature. However, with the summer transfer window approaching, the Bundesliga is becoming an increasingly viable destination.

Spurs have been working hard to land Dibling, believing his valuation should be closer to £40 million rather than the £50 million price tag Southampton have reportedly placed on him. But while negotiations continue, Leverkusen’s interest has thrown a potential curveball into the mix.

Tyler Dibling Statistics (Premier League 2024-25) Appearances 24 Goals 2 Assists 0 Big chances created 2 Balls recovered per game 2.5 Successful dribbles 1.5 (51%) Ground duels won 4.1 (49%)

The German giants are already bracing for a battle to keep hold of some of their biggest stars, with playmaker Florian Wirtz among those linked with a high-profile departure. If Wirtz does move on, Dibling could be seen as a promising addition to bolster their attacking ranks.

Despite the links, sources remain skeptical about whether Leverkusen’s interest will actually come to anything, but it's given something for Tottenham to think about in their race to secure his signature in the summer transfer window.

With Leverkusen’s potential involvement, Tottenham may now feel the pressure to accelerate negotiations and get closer to Southampton’s asking price. Whether or not the Bundesliga side make a move remains to be seen, but he's certainly going to be in-demand as we head towards the summer.

All statistics courtesy of SofaScore - correct as of 09/03/2025.