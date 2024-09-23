Tyler Dibling is off the mark for Southampton in terms of goals after his strike in the 1-1 draw against Ipswich Town at the weekend - and his goal caught the attention of Troy Deeney, who says that the youngster is 'the business' after a strong start to the Premier League campaign - before adding that he might not be at the club by the end of the winter window.

Dibling gave Southampton the dream start after just six minutes against Kieran McKenna's side. Adam Lallana drilled a shot into his feet, and after a superb touch by opening his body to lose his man, he gave goalkeeper Aro Muric the eyes before wrong-footing the former Manchester City stopper to put Saints one to the good. It wasn't to be the winner after Sam Morsy's long-range effort in stoppage-time cruelly denied the Saints from securing a first win in the league - but Dibling's performance was the key talking point, and Deeney believes he has 'got it in the bag' after a 'super confident' display.

Deeney: Everyone Must 'Look Forward' to Dibling

The youngster has certainly caught the eye in recent weeks

Dibling's goal against the Tractor Boys was extremely well taken, and at the age of just 18, he's turning into a real star. Deeney has noticed this - and the former Watford star waxed lyrical about the youngster by putting him into his BBC Team of the Week. He said of the Southampton starlet:

"He is one player everybody needs to look forward to because he is the business. He might not still be at Southampton in January. "This 18-year-old can play anywhere in midfield - a sitter, a 10, an eight, you name it, he's got it in the bag. He was super-confident and so comfortable. "Every now and then you see a player who looks like they walk through games, he is like that. He scored his first goal as well, fair play to him."

There is Already Widespread Dibling Interest

Established Premier League clubs are beginning to circle

Dibling has picked up interest from other clubs in the past and his outing at St. Mary's at the weekend will do little to deter interest from other clubs.

Tyler Dibling's Premier League statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Minutes Player 205 13th Goals 1 =1st Key Passes Per Game 1 =3rd Shots Per Game 0.8 =9th Dribbles Per Game 1.8 =1st Match rating 6.81 2nd

GIVEMESPORT sources revealed last week that Manchester United were still pursuing a move for the south coast starlet, with sporting director Dan Ashworth being a long-term admirer of the teenage star - and having initially wanted to bring him to Newcastle United when he endured his spell at St. James' Park, the Magpies have refused to waver their interest in his services either.

However, Dibling would prefer to stay at Southampton for now, where he is all but guaranteed first-team football under Russell Martin.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dibling has 25 youth caps for England across four age groups, scoring four goals.

Dibling also had a spell at Chelsea, joining the Blues back in July 2022 after he was promised a professional contract once he turned 17 - but he only made two appearances for the club before returning to Southampton, citing a failure to settle.

That will give Southampton a huge boost in their bid to keep him in the future, and even if they do suffer relegation after a winless start to the campaign, they could even try to keep Dibling for the Championship in a bid to fire them back up to the top-flight before potentially moving on.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 23-09-24.