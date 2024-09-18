Crystal Palace are one of the sides who are monitoring young Southampton forward Tyler Dibling ahead of a potential move, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

The England youth international is quickly becoming a fan favourite at the St Mary's Stadium, proving real excitement in attack. The Saints have endured a difficult start to the campaign, but Dibling is undoubtedly one of their brightest sparks so far.

Palace have heavily centred their recruitment strategy around signing the best up-and-coming talent from around Europe in recent years, and bringing in a player of Dibling's potential would be a real coup. Southampton understandably want to tie him down, but the Eagles are showing an interest.

Crystal Palace Keen on Dibling

They face competition

Sources have confirmed to GIVEMESPORT that Crystal Palace are one of the sides who are showing an interest in securing the signature of young Dibling. The 18-year-old has enjoyed an impressive start to the season which is understandably turning the heads of clubs around Europe.

Tyler Dibling's club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Southampton Under-18s 42 11 5 6 0 Southampton Under-21s 27 8 6 3 0 Southampton 11 0 2 2 0 Chelsea Under-18s 2 0 0 0 0

Newcastle United are another Premier League side who are keen on the youngster, while Manchester United's Dan Ashworth is also a fan. Dibling did secure himself a big move back in 2022 when he signed for Chelsea, but the youngster headed back to Southampton just a few months later.

According to The Athletic, Dibling felt like an 'outsider' when he linked up with his team-mates at Stamford Bridge and wasn't enjoying himself, and he made the decision to return to the Saints. Chelsea have signed an obscene number of players in recent years, so maybe a move to Selhurst Park with a Palace side who give opportunities to young stars would be more suited to Dibling.

Palace could use the case study of Michael Olise to show Dibling, who has been compared to Jack Grealish, that if he can prove himself for Palace, then a big-money move might be on the table in the future.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has already made four key passes in the Premier League this season, while he has also registered three shots along the way.

Palace Eyeing Ben Chilwell

He could leave in 2025

Reports have suggested that Crystal Palace are one of the sides who are considering a move to sign Chelsea left-back Ben Chilwell. Ipswich Town are also said to be keen, with both teams potentially set to battle for his signature when the January transfer window opens.

The English defender has struggled for minutes under Enzo Maresca, failing to play a single minute so far this season. The former Leicester City man failed to secure a move in the summer so could feature for Maresca in the next few months, but a departure now feels inevitable.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored - correct as of 18/09/2024