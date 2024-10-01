Southampton manager Russell Martin opted to start young forward Tyler Dibling in a centre-forward role against Bournemouth, and Jo Tessem has questioned the decision.

Dibling has flourished for the Saints this season, and despite his age, he's quickly become a key player at St Mary's Stadium. The young star has predominantly played on the right-hand side of attack, but Martin chose to deploy him in an unfamiliar central role against the Cherries.

The tactical tweak clearly didn't work as Southampton were defeated 3-1 at the Vitality Stadium, with Dibling somewhat anonymous in comparison to the performances we've seen him produce since bursting onto the scene this campaign.

Dibling Decision Questioned by Tessem

'Play him on the right'

BBC Solent's Adam Blackmore questioned the decision from Martin to play Dibling centrally...

"Why play him down the middle?"

Former Southampton midfielder Tessem quickly agreed, confused as to why Dibling wasn't utilised on the right-hand side like he has been all season...

"Yeah, well, play him on the right-hand side where he has had some success for us and scored a goal, and kind of got into. Because what he gets when he's on the side is he gets a little bit more space. He hasn't got anyone on the outside of him, behind him, because he's playing on the touchline. He can drive inside. He can drive down the line."

Tyler Dibling vs Bournemouth Stats Output Touches 43 Shots 1 Key Passes 1 Dribbles 1 Dispossessed 4 Unsuccessful touches 6

Dibling has undoubtedly been the brightest spark for Southampton this season in what has been a dismal campaign so far. The 18-year-old found the back of the net against Ipswich Town last time out and also gave Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot a hard time when the two sides met back in September.

Against Bournemouth, Dibling looked a little lost in an unfamiliar role. The young attacker isn't used to leading the line, particularly in the Premier League against a strong set of centre-backs. Maxwel Cornet and Ryan Fraser lined up on each wing, but they both flattered to deceive.

Martin is clearly looking to try new things after a difficult start to the season, but it's an experiment that failed to produce the results.

Premier League Clubs Scouting Dibling

Newcastle, Man Utd, and Tottenham keen

According to journalist Graeme Bailey, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, and Newcastle United have all recently sent scouts to watch Dibling in action for Southampton. The 18-year-old broke the deadlock against Ipswich when scouts were in attendance. They would have undoubtedly been impressed with what they saw from the tricky winger.

Martin has previously admitted that he expects 'every club in the world' to show an interest in Dibling, considering his talent, but he believes the club are in a strong position to secure his signature. Staying in the Premier League could be crucial in Southampton's attempts to keep him at St Mary's.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored - correct as of 01/10/2024