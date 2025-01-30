Manchester United are eyeing a move to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, and Ruben Amorim sees him as the ideal replacement for Alejandro Garnacho, according to reports.

Dibling has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in Europe this season after bursting onto the scene with Southampton. The Saints are struggling towards the foot of the Premier League table this term, and relegation to the Championship looks like a formality at this stage.

With the likes of Garnacho and Marcus Rashford potentially heading through the exit door in the January transfer window, United could need to add another attacker as a priority. Dibling is a player who could make an immediate impact for the Red Devils if he was to sign while also being someone who is yet to reach his full potential.

Man Utd Eyeing Move for Tyler Dibling

Amorim wants him as Garnacho replacement

Reports have suggested that United are admirers of Southampton winger Dibling and Amorim sees him as a potential replacement for Garnacho, who could be heading to Chelsea before the end of the January window. Despite interest from big clubs in the Premier League, the Saints understandably want to keep Dibling at St Mary's.

Although Southampton's chances of remaining in the Premier League ahead of the 2025/2025 season are slim, the south coast club see Dibling as vital in their hopes of survival. The England youth international still has two-and-a-half years remaining on his contract, so the Saints are in a fairly strong negotiating position.

It will be interesting to see whether Dibling, who was described as 'special' by former Southampton manager Russell Martin, will push for a departure considering some of the sides who are considering a move to secure his signature. Relegation could be crucial in deciding his future, and United could even make a play during the January transfer window.

