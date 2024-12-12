Manchester United are one of the sides showing an interest in Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling after monitoring his displays this season, according to CaughtOffside.

Dibling has quickly become one of the brightest young prospects in the Premier League after coming through the academy at Southampton. At just 18 years old, Dibling has been a bright spark for the Saints in what has been a disappointing season for Russell Martin's side, and he's understandably starting to attract interest.

A fairly unknown quantity before this season, Dibling has shown fearlessness in attack and is seemingly unfazed by playing at the highest level, drawing comparisons to Cole Palmer from Danny Murphy. If Southampton suffer relegation to the Championship, then it wouldn't be a surprise to see most sides in the Premier League battling for his signature.

According to CaughtOffside, Manchester United are among the clubs who are eyeing the potential signing of Southampton youngster Dibling in 2025. The Saints are now facing a battle to keep the 18-year-old, with a host of sides currently monitoring his progress. It's understood that Chelsea, Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur, Aston Villa, and West Ham United are also keeping tabs on Dibling.

The report adds that Southampton could demand in the region of €25m for the tricky winger, and relegation could make it difficult for them to keep hold of him.