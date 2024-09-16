Former Chelsea winger Tyler Dibling has made a strong start at Southampton following his top-flight debut in a 3-0 loss to Manchester United on Saturday, with Talk of the Devil podcast pundits praising the 18-year-old’s performance.

Dibling, who earned his first Premier League start this weekend, had previously come on as a substitute against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Brentford.

The 18-year-old’s elegant style of play stood out in Saturday’s match as he outpaced Manchester United’s Diogo Dalot in the first half and won a penalty. Cameron Archer’s low effort was, however, saved by Andre Onana, denying the Saints a chance to take the lead.

Dibling’s impressive performance is one of the few positives in Southampton’s underwhelming start to the season, as Russell Martin’s side remains winless in the Premier League after four matches.

After the game, Martin emphasised the need for his team to ‘learn through the pain’ and rely on experienced players Adam Lallana and Aaron Ramsdale in the dressing room.

Southampton’s Tyler Dibling Praised

After Premier League debut

Speaking on the Talk of the Devils podcast, Sky Sports man Ian Irving half-jokingly suggested that Dibling could be Chelsea’s next signing after the 18-year-old’s full Premier League debut on Saturday:

“He’s good. Chelsea’s next signing, yeah?”

Interestingly, in early 2022, Chelsea won the race to sign Dibling from Southampton’s academy and secured him on a pre-contract agreement, making him a professional on his 17th birthday in March 2023.

Chelsea reportedly outbid the Saints and offered the attacker a more lucrative deal, but Dibling struggled to settle in at Stamford Bridge and eventually returned to Southampton after just two months.

This move proved to be a wise decision for the 18-year-old, who might have been overshadowed by the influx of signings at Stamford Bridge.

Dibling made his 10th senior appearance for Southampton on the weekend and his fourth start for the Saints in all competitions.

Cameron Archer Tipped for St. Mary’s Success

‘Going to be the surprise package’

Southampton striker Cameron Archer has been tipped to succeed at St. Mary’s by journalist Adam Blackmore, who suggested the former Aston Villa forward will be ‘the surprise package’ of the season.

The Saints secured Archer’s signing for £15million in mid-August after a challenging campaign at Sheffield United, where he netted just four goals in 29 Premier League appearances.

Although Archer has yet to score in the league for Southampton, he netted twice against Cardiff City in the League Cup and has shown promise under Russell Martin.

Against Manchester United on Saturday, the 22-year-old made his first Premier League start of the season but was substituted after 62 minutes.

Cameron Archer Premier League Stats (2023/24) Appearances 29 Goals 4 Assists 1 Shots per 90 2.06 Expected goals per 90 0.27

Statistics courtesy of Fbref and Transfermarkt. Correct as of 16-09-24.