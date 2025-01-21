Tottenham Hotspur are 'heavily involved' in the race to sign Southampton youngster Tyler Dibling, according to Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg.

Dibling burst onto the scene this season in the Premier League and has quickly become a key player for the Saints. Despite being just 18 years old, Dibling is already proving that he can compete at the highest level, and he's attracting interest from a host of clubs from around Europe.

Southampton will be desperate to keep him at St Mary's considering the impact he's made for the club so far, but with them struggling at the bottom of the Premier League, it could be difficult to convince him to stick around. If Ivan Juric's side are relegated, then the likes of Spurs will become an attractive prospect for Dibling.

According to a report from Plettenberg, Tottenham are one of the sides who are 'heavily involved' in the race to sign Dibling. The respected journalist also adds that 'half of Europe' want to sign the youngster, so it looks set to be a competitive battle to secure his signature.

Dibling, described as 'exceptional', could be the ideal signing for Tottenham. Their recent transfer strategy has been to sign up-and-coming players from around the world, and Dibling would fit that profile. The 18-year-old would be a signing for the future, but he also has the ability to make an immediate impact for Spurs, especially given their current injury situation.

Convincing Southampton to sell in January while they still have a chance of staying in the Premier League will be difficult, especially when interest is likely to remain until the summer due to his ability. Dibling is still under contract until 2027, so there's no real need for the Saints to accept an offer to offload him in the January window. If Southampton are relegated to the Championship, then it will be interesting to see whether Dibling pushes for a departure. On the other hand, playing regular football with the Saints could be ideal for his development, but he's already making an impact at the highest level and will likely want to continue to do so.

