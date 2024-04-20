No Jimmy Butler, no problem for the Miami Heat.

The Heat steamrolled the Chicago Bulls 112-91 in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Friday, claiming the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and a date with the Boston Celtics in the first round of the playoffs.

Following the game, Tyler Herro — who scored a game-high 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting — was quick to heap praise on his veteran teammate Kevin Love, who poured in 16 points off the bench in the winning effort.

"He's been playing like that all year. Guys have been stepping up when guys have been hurt...he showed us again tonight why he's been one of the best vets in the league for us."

Love kept Miami's offense rolling off the bench, while also holding it down in the paint with seven rebounds on the night. The 35-year-old went 2-for-3 from beyond the arc, and went a perfect 10-for-10 from the free-throw line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kevin Love made more free throws on Friday (10) than the whole Chicago Bulls lineup (8).

Love is an Important Bench Piece for the Heat

Averaging 8.8 PPG in 16.8 MPG

Love has held it down for Miami's second unit for most of the 2023-24 campaign, providing the steady veteran presence that this young Heat team has needed.

Kevin Love - 2023-24 Stats GP 55 MPG 16.8 PTS 8.8 REB 6.1 AST 2.1 FG% 44.0 3PT% 34.4

The Heat's bench outscored the Bulls' reserves 42-24 on Friday, giving Miami's offense a much-needed injection in Butler's absence.

"Not only Kevin [Love] but what Delon [Wright] and [Haywood Highsmith] are doing, they're so much fun to watch, what they do. I hope the basketball aficionados appreciate what they bring. They're dynamic defensively. They kind of inspire everybody."

Herro Bounces Back

Stepping up for Butler-less Heat

Herro was back to his best when the Heat needed him most, leading the team in scoring with an efficient 24-point performance. The 24-year-old did a bit of everything on Friday, grabbing 10 rebounds and dishing nine assists, narrowly missing out on his second-career triple-double.

The Kentucky product also scored a game-high 25 points in Miami's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round of the Play-In on Wednesday, but shot only 9-for-27 from the field — including a poor 4-for-14 from beyond the arc.

Friday's bounce-back performance is sure to go a long way in the talented shooting guard's confidence as he enters the postseason.

"I think a lot of people try to determine the outcome of a game by how many points someone scores...I try to do as much as I could to be there and just tried to make the right play, give my guys shots, and not force anything. Just excited to be back in the playoffs, healthy and ready to roll."