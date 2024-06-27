Highlights Tyler Herro may be traded to boost the Miami Heat's roster for a championship run next season.

Potential trade destinations include the Atlanta Hawks, Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Detroit Pistons.

Deals could bring in key players like Dejounte Murray and Donovan Mitchell to enhance the Heat's chances.

After reaching the NBA Finals the season prior, the Miami Heat had championship expectations last season. Instead, they were eliminated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics in the first round. With Jimmy Butler entering the final season of his contract before having to decide whether he wants to accept his player option, next season may be Miami's last shot at a championship shortly. If the Heat do decide to go all in on making a championship run next season, Tyler Herro may be the odd man out as he provides the highest return in a potential trade.

Herro is coming off of his fifth season in the NBA which saw him play a career-low 42 games due to a foot injury. In those 42 games, he averaged a career-high 20.8 points while also averaging 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He also shot 44.1 percent from the field and 39.6 percent from three.

Tyler Herro Stats 2023-24 G 42 PPG 20.8 RPG 5.3 APG 4.5 SPG 0.7 FG% 44.1% 3PT% 39.6%

Herro is still just 24 years old and could be a player that a rebuilding team could build around. He is a great scorer who has averaged 18.1 points per game over his NBA career. As the 2022 Sixth Man of the Year, Herro has proven that he is a dangerous scorer off of the bench, but he can also provide scoring in the starting lineup. With three more years left on his deal and being one of the league's best young scoring options, Herro will more than likely see a lot of interest from other teams this summer.

Here are three potential trade destinations for Herro this offseason.

Atlanta Hawks

Heat swap Herro for former All-Star

The Atlanta Hawks had a disappointing season last year, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Despite the bad season, Atlanta did luck out by securing the first pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. With the first pick in the draft, the Hawks are on the verge of starting a rebuild and have made their All-Star guards, Trae Young and Dejounte Murray , available for trade. With Atlanta starting a rebuild, adding Herro may be enticing as a player to build around for the future.

Heat - Hawks Mock Trade Heat Receive: Hawks Receive: Dejounte Murray Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Clint Capela 2026 1st 2026 2nd (Lakers)

In this trade, the Heat would add Murray and Clint Capela . Murray is still just 27 years old and would help the Heat both offensively and defensively. He could also return to his point guard role, or be the shooting guard if Miami sees Terry Rozier as their starting point guard.

The Heat would also add much-needed size in Capela, who they could then slot into the starting lineup, moving Bam Adebayo to power forward. With these additions, Miami would have a great shot of competing at the top of the Eastern Conference and bringing another championship home.

For Atlanta, they would receive Herro, who they could then pair with whoever they select first overall and try to build around them for the future. Herro is still just 24 years old and would fit in nicely as the shooting guard of the future in Atlanta. The Hawks would also receive the expiring contract of Duncan Robinson , who they could then flip later on to acquire more future assets. They would also add Miami's first and second round picks in the 2026 NBA Draft.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Heat trade Herro for two former All-Stars

With the Cleveland Cavaliers also wanting to retool their roster this offseason after hiring a new head coach, they may look to trade away some of their key pieces from last season. Donovan Mitchell , Jarrett Allen , and Darius Garland have all been subjects of trade rumors since the Cavs were eliminated in the second round of the playoffs by the Boston Celtics .

Even though it is becoming unlikely that they will trade away Mitchell, for the right package they still might. The Heat can offer them a solid package that includes Herro to help pry Mitchell from The Land.

Heat - Cavaliers Mock Trade Heat Receive: Cavaliers Receive: Donovan Mitchell Tyler Herro Duncan Robinson Nikola Jovic Jarrett Allen 2026 1st 2028 1st 2029 1st

In this scenario, Miami would trade away much of their future for two win-now players in Mitchell and Allen. With the addition of Mitchell, he would slot in alongside Rozier in the backcourt, becoming the team's first or second option to Butler. Allen would slot in as the starting center, allowing Adebayo to move to power forward. With these acquisitions, the Heat may just become the biggest threat to the Celtics in the East.

For Cleveland, they would add Herro, who would replace Mitchell as the starting shooting guard. Herro would fit nicely next to Garland in the backcourt and would be one of the main scoring options on offense. They would also add Robinson, who would be a key piece off of the bench for the Cavs. Cleveland would also acquire a young talent in Nikola Jovic , who showed promise last season in Miami. Along with three players, the Cavaliers would also be set up for the future by adding three future first round picks from the Heat. With these additions to the team, Cleveland would still be competitive in the East while also becoming a younger team and adding more future draft capital.

Detroit Pistons

Heat add size while Pistons find their shooting guard

With the Detroit Pistons finishing with the league's worst record for the second straight season, the Pistons' future does not seem bright. They have missed out on the playoffs 13 of the last 15 years, with their last playoff appearance coming in 2019. They have also not seen much growth in their young talent besides Jalen Duren . Cade Cunningham missed most of last season due to injury and has yet to live up to expectations surrounding the first overall pick.

With Detroit firing head coach Monty Williams after just one season, and hiring a new general manager, this offseason is very important for the franchise's future. They do hold the fifth selection in the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft and have a ton of cap space to make some moves this summer. They could also look to make trades to help them become competitive again. One trade they could make is for Herro.

Heat - Pistons Mock Trade Heat Receive: Pistons Receive: James Wiseman (Sign & Trade) Tyler Herro Evan Fournier 2027 1st

In this scenario, the Heat would add much-needed size in James Wiseman in a sign and trade. Wiseman has yet to live up to expectations after being taken second overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2020 NBA Draft. On the Warriors, he never saw much playing time and missed his second season due to a knee injury.

After being traded to the Pistons, Wiseman slotted in as the backup center to Duren. He did show improvement last season, playing in a career-high 63 games. By going to the Heat, maybe they could develop him into the player everyone thought he would be. Miami would also receive Evan Fournier , who could become a key piece off of the bench. Miami would also acquire Detroit's 2027 first-round pick, which may be a key part of Miami's future if Butler decides to leave after his contract is up.

For Detroit, they would add a reliable scorer in Herro, who would instantly become their main option on offense. By pairing Herro and Cunningham together, the Pistons would create one of the best young backcourts in the NBA if Cunningham continues to develop. Although this is not going to make Detroit a championship contender, it would allow them to possibly compete for a playoff spot next season, especially if they are able to spend more money in free agency this offseason.

With the Miami Heat looking to retool their roster and chase a championship next season, they may be able to flip Herro for a key piece this offseason. Miami has been to two NBA Finals in the last five seasons, but they have fallen short of a championship both times. With Butler entering the final year of his contract, Miami would love nothing more than to win a championship with him and Adebayo at the helm.