Highlights Tyler Herro returned to action with an impressive performance after missing time due to injuries.

Herro contributed 17 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists off the bench, securing a win against the Rockets.

The Heat have regained their key players from injuries, including Herro, gearing up for a stronger playoff push.

It was an impressive performance for Tyler Herro in his first game of action since February, and his return marked a significant step in the Miami Heat’s push for the playoffs.

Herro returned to the court for the first time in over a month. He recorded 25 minutes of play off the bench, in which he notched 17 points, five rebounds, and six assists.

“He’s really prepared behind the scenes, physically, all indicators are that he should be able to handle the load. And it’s just great to have him back…[I] didn’t forget what he brings to the table, that skill level, the creativity, the speed, the quickness, it’s what we need.” – Head coach Erik Spoelstra

Herro got off to a slow start, only notching 8 points in the first three quarters, but came in clutch in the fourth to secure the 119-104 victory over the Houston Rockets.

Herro Finally Healthy for Heat

Herro has missed time this season due to multiple injuries

The 24-year-old shooting and point guard has missed plenty of time this season due to various injuries, including those of the foot, shoulder, and ankle. Prior to Friday night, Herro last played on February 23 against the New Orleans Pelicans, a game which the Heat won by a score of 106-95.

In 36 games that he has played this season prior to the injury, Herro averaged 20.8 points per game, along with 5.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He was also shooting 43.7 percent from the field and 39.9 percent from the three point range.

The return of Herro marks a significant step forward for the Heat’s playoff push, as they regain their health prior to the playoffs. The storyline for Miami this season has been the failure to keep their starters on the court at once, as they all dealt with swaths of injuries at various points of the season.

“Sometimes things happen during the season where you can’t control [the injuries], but now, things look certainly brighter for us, with our (basically) full health for the first time in a long time.” – Erik Spoelstra on the team’s regained health

Miami Feeling Whole Again

Heat have slowly regained their starters back from injury

Just recently, the Heat regained Duncan Robinson and Kevin Love, key pieces of their lineup that were injured. Herro was the final piece to return, the centerpiece, and now, the Heat will roll into the playoffs with a formidable lineup.

The Heat have been the underdog team for the better portion of this current decade. They tend to coast during the regular season, squeaking into the playoffs with a lower seed, and then engaging in a higher mode when the postseason comes.

That style of play has led to two Finals appearances since 2020 and a Conference Finals appearance. However, it has yet to lead to another ring, something the team hopes can be achieved this year. And with Herro back on the court, the Miami Heat’s chances of that have greatly increased.