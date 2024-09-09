Key Takeaways Tyler Kolek has potential as a valuable shooter and playmaker for the Knicks, especially with his solid passing skills.

Kolek's scoring ability, particularly in attacking the paint, showcases his versatility as a player.

With Kolek's strong defensive capabilities, he could contribute to the Knicks' defensive efforts, especially in passing lanes.

The New York Knicks have one of the most loaded squads in the NBA going into the 2024-25 campaign. New York had a ton of firepower already, and the Knicks had a successful season last year, but they leveled up.

New York swung a deal to acquire Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets , and while both took their share of assets in trades, Bridges and OG Anunoby should be difference-makers. Anunoby was signed to a huge new contract after the Knicks traded for him during mid-last season from the Toronto Raptors , and both he and Bridges should give New York two of the game's top two-way wings.

With those players in the fold alongside the recently extended Jalen Brunson , to go with Julius Randle , Donte DiVincenzo , Josh Hart and others, New York has a litany of contributors.

One of the under-the-radar moves from the 2024 offseason, though, may have come via the latest NBA Draft. The Knicks might have landed another legitimate factor in Tyler Kolek .

Tyler Kolek Was An Underrated Offseason Pickup By Knicks

Kolek could pan out to be another good player for New York

Kolek, who was the 34th overall selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, likely fell because of him being an older prospect. Whether Kolek can effectively play off the ball could be part of the reasoning for that, too.

Those things aside, Kolek can make an impact, and may even early on.

Granted, it may be a bit unrealistic for him to play a true share of meaningful minutes regularly this coming season with Brunson and others involved. But, with Kolek's skill set, track record, and two-way play in mind, one shouldn't rule that possibility out.

Over his last two collegiate seasons at Marquette, Kolek averaged 14.0 points and 7.6 assists in that time, and he converted 39.3 percent of his three-point shot attempts. He had a cumulative true shooting rate of 58.9 percent in that span.

Kolek was the primary catalyst for Marquette's offense, and he made a consistent impact both as a playmaker and scorer. He showed he can make plays for others, and can create as a downhill and pick-and-roll threat.

Kolek has terrific vision, which led to him making tons of timely deliveries to shooters with effective skip feeds, drive-and-kick plays and ball reversals. Also, when operating in pick-and-roll situations, he demonstrated the feel to hit both bigs rolling and weak side cutters as well.

With the transition game in mind, too, where he always looks for hit-ahead passes, Kolek's passing versatility could make him a suitable reserve playmaker early with New York. After all, he led the Big East in assists per game in each of his three collegiate seasons at Marquette and led the nation in assists per game in 2023-24.

Kolek's 2023-24 Playmaking Averages Category Stats AST 7.7 AST% 42.1% TO% 18.4%

Pertaining to the scoring element, Kolek again came on in his two seasons at Marquette.

He excels at getting downhill and was able to make things happen in the paint with his combination of quickness, assertiveness, footwork, and manipulation of pace.

Kolek, another lefty like Brunson, is really tough to keep out of the paint with his strength and contact balance, and Kolek's bursts can help him separate from defenders for rim attacks. As a driver, he has a knack for finishing at the rim with quality ball fakes, hesitations, and protecting the ball from length by body positioning and using the basket to his advantage.

While he's a relentless driver and penetrator, Kolek does have perimeter shots as a part of his arsenal, too.

He shot 39.8 percent in 2022-23 and 38.8 percent in 2023-24 from downtown. The volume wasn't high in those years, particularly in comparison to his first collegiate season at George Mason, but he could be a viable catch-and-shoot player in time with the Knicks. One will have to see if Kolek can make defenders pay consistently when they go under ball screens for him at the next level.

However, his shot rotation and deep touch improved over the past two seasons after he struggled from downtown in his first year with Marquette as his role increased, and with the Knicks, Kolek should at minimum be able to splash catch-and-shoot looks. And there's reason to believe his off-dribble threes should get better in time; his form is sound, he has a nice base, and he was an 81.9 percent free throw shooter in college.

Kolek's 2023-24 Scoring Averages Category Stats PTS 15.3 3PM/3PA 1.5/3.9 FTM/FTA 2.6/3.0

Regardless of the volume from beyond the arc early on, Kolek could be another meaningful shooter for the Knicks, and he knows how to attack in advantageous situations after hard closeouts.

Defensively, Kolek is solid at the point-of-attack, and he could be an impactful team defender for stretches, especially.

He does a commendable job helping when needed on the weak side to dig on post-ups and to assist on drives. Perhaps most notably, though, he's a difference-maker in passing lanes.

He registered 1.7 steals per game and 113 total steals in the last two seasons at Marquette. With him on the floor for stretches with others such as Bridges and Anunoby, Kolek could help New York be more disruptive off-ball.

Now, overall, it could be tough to forecast what the kind of minutes-share/role could be in the early stages of Kolek's NBA career with New York. Clearly, Brunson is a budding superstar for the Knicks, and New York is a loaded group with plenty of weapons.

But, Kolek has a polished skill set, and in this type of situation, as an older prospect at 23, he could find his way on the floor pretty early on, it would seem. Kolek is a heck of a passer who could provide added juice to the Knicks' bench, and he's a tenacious and versatile driver who could generate his share of quality looks for others on the Knicks when he's out there.

Knicks fans should keep an eye on Kolek going into this season as a player who could be flying a bit under the radar.