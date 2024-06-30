Highlights The Knicks have made major moves this offseason, acquiring Mikal Bridges and signing OG Anunoby.

Tyler Kolek, selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, could have a significant impact for New York on the 2024-25 season.

Kolek's skills in pick-and-roll navigation, passing, and shooting make him a promising backup point guard for the Knicks.

The New York Knicks are making their all-in push this offseason. The team saw a promising 2023-24 campaign derailed in the NBA Playoffs last season after being struck with a laundry list of injuries, causing them to fall short in the second round against the Indiana Pacers. They have come out guns blazing to start this offseason.

The Knicks were involved in a major blockbuster trade that saw them acquiring Brooklyn Nets star wing Mikal Bridges. They surrendered four unprotected first-round picks, one unprotected pick swap, a top-four protected pick from the Bucks, a 2025 second-round pick, and Bojan Bogdanovic to start their offseason with a bang.

The Knicks followed that spectacle by locking down their top free agent. OG Anunoby re-signed with the Knicks on a five-year deal worth close to $213 million.

The team is also reportedly shopping their center, Mitchell Robinson, this offseason as they leave no stone unturned in their quest to insert themselves into the NBA title picture. Even if they cannot find a new home for Robison, keeping him should not hurt the team too much. As things currently stand, the starting lineup for next season could look something like this.

New York Knicks - Potential Starting Lineup PG Jalen Brunson SG Mikal Bridges SF OG Anunoby PF Julius Randle C Mitchell Robinson

Lost in the shuffle of all the big moves the Knicks have made is an underrated selection they made in the 2024 NBA Draft. The Knicks drafted Tyler Kolek with the 34th overall pick in the second round.

Kolek played four seasons of college basketball before declaring for this year's NBA Draft. Depending on the additional moves that the team could have in store for this offseason, Kolek could end up having a major impact on the upcoming 2024-25 season for the Knicks.

Kolek's College Career

The Marquette guard improved over his time in college

Kolek started his college career in the small leagues, so to speak. He played in the A-10 Conference during his freshman year in the 2020-21 season for the George Mason Patriots.

He had a slow start to his college days. He averaged 10.8 points per game on 39.9 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from beyond the arc in 2020-21 to go with 3.6 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Kolek transferred over to the Big East Conference, joining Marquette for his second season. The strength of schedule got him off to a slow start at Marquette. His rebounding and passing numbers improved, but his scoring average and efficiency took a hit. Kolek only averaged 6.7 points per game with woeful efficiency, which saw him shooting 32.0 percent from the field and 28.1 percent from three-point.

Tyler Kolek's Statistical Improvements At Marquette Category 2022-23 2023-24 PPG 12.9 15.3 RPG 4.1 4.9 APG 7.5 7.7 SPG 1.8 1.6 FG% 47.1% 49.6% 3P% 39.8% 38.8% MPG 32.3 33.0

After his first season, Kolek really burst onto the scene at Marquette in his past two seasons. His scoring and efficiency spiked while also improving his all-around game. Kolek gained some major momentum as a prospect.

Kolek will be coming into the NBA at 23 years old. This could be seen as a downside for many teams in the draft process. However, the Knicks are ready to win now. Kolek's seniority may show less room for growth than other prospects, but it also means he will enter the league more polished than most. This means he can be a productive rotational piece much sooner than most.

Biggest Strengths Of Kolek's Game

Kolek has some NBA-ready skills that should translate immediately to the league

Kolek will enter the NBA with a few standout skills ready to be put to the test. The great news for the Knicks is some of Kolek's biggest strengths align well with their offense.

New York Knicks – 2023-24 Team Stats Category Stat Pick-And-Roll Frequency % 18.2% APG (Rank) 24.4 (29th) 3PA (Rank) 35.8 (13th) 3P% (Rank) 36.9% (14th)

During his time at Marquette, Kolek developed into a very good pick-and-roll navigator. This bodes well for the Knicks, who ran the sixth-highest pick-and-roll frequency in the league during the regular season and the fourth-highest during the NBA Playoffs.

Kolek's ability to serve as both a playmaker and a scorer should allow him to operate effectively within the Knicks offense. His passing ability should be able to bolster a Knicks team that ranked pretty close to the bottom of the league in assists per game.

His improved shooting ability during his time at Marquette should lend itself well too. In particular, his catch-and-shoot ability has progressed quite nicely over his college career. This should set him up well to be an effective part of the offense even when the ball is not in his hands.

Kolek's Potential Role With The Knicks

The former Marquette guard could serve as the backup point guard for New York

The Knicks have reportedly floated the idea of including Miles McBride in the Bridges trade they struck earlier this offseason. This could mean Kolek would have every opportunity to compete for a rotational spot at backup point guard right away for the Knicks.

Miles McBride – 2023-24 Season Stats PPG 8.3 APG 1.7 FG% 45.2% 3P% 41.0%

Even if they do not take that route, Kolek should have every opportunity to fight for a role in the rotation upon his arrival in New York. McBride finally enjoyed a bit of a breakout season this past year with the Knicks, but his production is not world-beating.

Kolek has all the traits that an NBA team could want out of a backup point guard. He displayed his ability to be a good leader on the court and an excellent option for running an offense effectively. That kind of reliability should lend itself well to establishing himself as a presence from day one with the Knicks.

Donte DiVincenzo should have prominent guard minutes off the bench locked up for the upcoming season after having his best year as a pro. After DiVincenzo, one would expect Kolek to compete right out of the gates to earn some minutes beside him when the bench unit is on the court for the Knicks.

Stats are courtesy of Basketball Reference.