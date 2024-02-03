Highlights Tyree Wilson had an underwhelming rookie season, lacking in production and consistency.

Wilson's late-season improvement is encouraging, but he needs to refine his skills and expand his pass-rushing repertoire.

Wilson's second season will be crucial, with hopes that he can take a big step forward with more organizational stability and a full offseason to train.

The Las Vegas Raiders selected Tyree Wilson seventh overall out of Texas Tech in the 2023 Draft. Wilson was the second edge rusher and third defensive player off the board.

2023 was far from smooth sailing for Las Vegas, as midseason front office, coaching, and quarterback changes made for a season filled with drama and uncertainty.

Still, the Raiders managed to salvage the season, finishing with eight wins. All the background noise made it easy to forget about the Raiders’ top-ten pick’s performance. Did he meet expectations, or fall short?

Here’s Tyree Wilson’s rookie season in review.

Tyree Wilson's rookie numbers

Wilson's rookie production was lacking, especially compared to other NFL freshmen

Wilson was supposed to alleviate the Raiders’ dependence on Maxx Crosby and provide the unit with another formidable pass rusher. While Wilson is still capable of being that guy, his rookie numbers were rather underwhelming.

He wrapped up his rookie campaign with 29 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble while playing 44 percent of the team's defensive snaps across 17 games.

The lack of production was frustrating since Crosby was one of the league leaders in double teams while still finishing top six in sacks, with 14.5. Wilson’s play gradually improved as the season went on, which is likely a symptom of Antonio Pierce's midseason move to head coach. Wilson saw an uptick in both pressures and snaps toward the end of the season, which is certainly a positive sign.

After a slow start, Wilson caught fire following the team's Week 13 bye, recording six pressures (tied for third among rookies during that span) and two sacks in his final five games. His five QB hits over that span were also tied for third among rookies, behind only Houston Texans DROY finalist Will Anderson Jr. and Los Angeles Rams d-lineman Kobie Turner.

For reference, Wilson only had five pressures and 1.5 sacks from Weeks 1-12. This upward trajectory is encouraging and suggests Wilson's role in the defense will continue to grow.

The eye test

Wilson's on-field performance was inconsistent.

The Raiders made a concerted effort to tap into Wilson’s versatility. At 6’6" and 276 pounds, he has the size to play on the interior line while also possessing the speed to earn reps on the outside. In addition to playing his natural position on the edge, Wilson also saw a significant number of snaps on the interior.

Tyree Wilson's snap count by alignment Alignment Snaps Outside 374 Over Tackle 79 B Gap 35 A Gap 4

One issue that appeared to hinder Wilson was his one-dimensional approach to pass rushing. At the collegiate level, Wilson relied on his combination of size and strength to overpower opposing linemen. This was a winning formula for him in the Big 12, but against NFL linemen, it’s less reliable.

Too many times, Wilson would go into a bull rush and get stuffed by the opposing tackle. Without the desired hand fighting, it was difficult for him to disengage and transition to another move, so he would often get taken out of the play.

This is why many would characterize Wilson’s rookie season as disappointing. It wasn’t just the on-ball production. There would be games where the viewer would genuinely forget he was on the field.

Additionally, Wilson lacked gap discipline. Lining up on the outside, he would often take multiple steps to the outside before engaging the lineman, widening the B-gap.

On passing downs, he mostly got away with it, but this tendency can be easily exploited on run plays. In Week 7, the Chicago Bears picked up a big gain by running through that gap after Wilson had gone wide on consecutive snaps. Wilson has the requisite physical tools to adapt to life at the next level and his late-season film suggests he’s improving, but it’s still not a quick fix.

Areas for improvement

Wilson needs to refine his game and expand his pass rush arsenal

Unfortunately, Wilson doesn’t appear to be one or two minor adjustments away from having it all click. His game as a whole is unrefined and needs some serious work.

The first key is expanding his toolbox as a pass rusher. He has the power to win with the bull rush, but he needs some auxiliary moves to supplement that. His reps suffered from a lack of diversity, and he would go through entire possessions without changing his plan of attack.

Improvements in the hand fighting department will also be crucial to this, as many moves can be set up by having the proper hand positioning. This will also allow him to counter when the offensive tackle stuffs his initial move.

A recurring theme from Wilson’s college tape was getting stuck on blocks. Without the right hand fighting technique, it was difficult for him to get off any re-attacks when he lost the rep initially.

Beyond that critique, Wilson just needs to continue improving across the board. As someone who will be 24 at the start of next season, he needs to take a big leap in Year 2.

The Verdict

Wilson still has a lot of work to do

Wilson’s pick was initially met with mixed reactions. Many thought Georgia’s Jalen Carter to be a superior talent, but off-field concerns seemed to scare some teams (including the Raiders, believe it or not) away.

One year in, it’s difficult to be thrilled with Wilson’s development, and the fact that Carter is the favorite to win DROY doesn't help either. By no means is this to say his career is already lost, but he left fans and media members alike asking for more.

The hope is Wilson can build on his strong finish to the campaign and become a more consistent, productive player in his sophomore season. More stability on the coaching staff combined with a full offseason to refine his craft could allow Wilson to take a big step forward in 2024. He won't be the only project for the Raiders during the 2024 offseason, though.

