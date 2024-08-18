Highlights Tyreek Hill challenges Noah Lyles to a 50-yard race after social media beef.

Lyles called out Hill for merely seeking attention, but Hill has now agreed to a race.

Lyles ran a speed of 27 mph in the 2024 Olympics, while Hill has run as fast as 23.4 mph in his football gear.

Miami Dolphins speedster Tyreek Hill is ready to face Noah Lyles in a 50-yard race, after proclaiming earlier this week that he'd beat him in a race.

What brought this on?

Hill's offer comes after Lyles joined Shannon Sharpe on the Hall of Famer's Nightcap podcast, where he dismissed Hill's initial dig at Lyles, saying he was only looking for attention.

Tyreek is just chasing clout. The man — anytime somebody fast comes up, he says he wants to race them. If he really wanted to race people, he would’ve showed up, like DK Metcalf.

Regarding DK Metcalf , Lyles was referring to the Seattle Seahawks ' star receiver winning the 2023 USA Track and Field Masters Indoor Championship with a 60-meter dash time of 6.7 seconds.

So, after some back and forth social media drama, it looks like a race between the two may actually happen.

How Did The 'Beef' Start Between Hill and Lyles?

Hill sounded confident he could beat Lyles in a race.

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

If you're wondering how this social media rivalry started, Hill commented earlier this week in an appearance on the Up and Adams podcast that he would beat Lyles in a race.

I would beat Noah Lyles. I wouldn't beat him by a lot, but I would beat Noah Lyles. And guess what? When I beat him, I'ma put on a COVID mask and let him know I mean business. Because I do mean business.

Hill of course, was referring to Lyles wearing a mask in his 200m race at the Paris Olympics, due to his Covid-19 diagnosis. Lyles won bronze in the event.

Hill ran track in high school, with his personal record 100m dash time being 9.98. Lyles' gold medal winning time at the Paris games was 9.78.

'Let's Set Something Up': Lyles Issued The Initial Challenge

Hill sounds ready to take Lyles up on his offer.

Lyles then responded saying he'd like to see Hill put his money where his mouth is. And he's got plenty now, after signing a new contract extension with the Dolphins earlier this month.

The man dodges smoke. I don’t got time for that. . . . If he’s serious about it, if truly serious about it — I’m not talking about you just talking on the Internet and you ain’t actually coming to me and talking to my agent and saying, ‘Let’s set something up,’ if you are seriously about it, you’ll see me on the track.”

If Lyles is sincere in setting something up, it would certainly get lots of attention. We've seen plenty of instances where a speedster will simply claim they're faster, but never back it up by setting up an actual race.

For his part, Hill has now agreed to it, at least on social media.

Perhaps Lyles' 'what's that Cheetah guy?' comments earlier this week lit a fire under Hill.

Given that Hill's personal best 100m dash time was a few steps slower than Lyles', would he have a chance in a race?

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill's 40-yard dash time in his draft year (2016) was 4.29 seconds.

For a more recent example of Hill's speed, he managed to top 22 miles per hour in a game last season against the New York Giants . Back in his rookie season, he hit 23.4 mph on a kickoff return.

That, of course, was Hill running with pads on and carrying a football. Lyles' 9.78 run at the Olympics saw him hit 27 mph. How close would Hill be able to get to Lyles' speed if he wasn't in pads? We'll likely only find out with a race.

Source: Nightcap Podcast