Star receiver Tyreek Hill faced criticism from head coach Mike McDaniel for not performing up to par.

The Dolphins lost multiple key veterans due to salary cap issues, but most of their star players are returning for the 2024 season.

Back in January, the Miami Dolphins marched into Arrowhead in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after blowing a massive lead in the AFC East.

The team had lost ten straight games when kickoff occurred in sub-40 degree temperatures before that game. Unfortunately, their cold streak continued as the Kansas City Chiefs handled them with ease, 26-7, in one of the coldest games in recent memory.

Despite leading the team with five receptions and 62 receiving yards, as well as scoring the team's lone touchdown in the loss, star receiver Tyreek Hill told the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast that head coach Mike McDaniel grew frustrated with him as Chiefs' cornerback L'Jarius Sneed consistently won their matchup:

"He [McDaniel] called me out, he's like, 'Reek, you're supposed to be the best player in the league, and you got this guy [Sneed] putting hands all over you like that. We pay you all this money for what?'"

Though Hill certainly struggled as he failed to live up to his regular season marks of 7.4 receptions and 112.4 yards per game, the whole team was to blame for the loss. They were particularly manhandled in the first half, as the Chiefs held a 16-7 lead at the end of the second quarter. Kansas City led in every notable statistical category, including total yards (257 to 136), third down conversions (4/9 to 0/4), time of possession (17:54 to 12:06), and takeaways (1 to 0).

Hill Will Take McDaniel's Criticism "To Heart"

The Dolphins are trying to overcome a myriad of losses this offseason

Though McDaniel's comments didn't light a fire under the team in the frigid temperatures in January, they didn't fall on deaf ears.

Hill was a good sport when discussing McDaniel's comments, saying he appreciates a coach who can hold him accountable and challenge him to grow as a player.

"And for me, I love s--t like that, because I'm gonna take s--t like that to heart, and I'm gonna get better from it. That'll never happen again to me in my life. If a m----rf----r can't hold me accountable, I feel like I'm not gonna be able to get better."

For what it's worth, the star receiver took the loss in stride, giving props to Sneed for his excellent play throughout the bout.

McDaniel, Hill and the Dolphins must now attempt to regroup despite a mass exodus of talent this offseason. Due to salary cap issues, some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard, were forced out of South Beach.

However, stars weren't the only thing Miami lost. In all, 20 players who suited up for the Dolphins last season are in new places or remain unsigned at this time. It will be difficult for a team that's consistently walking the cap sheet tightrope to replace so much displaced talent.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Only half of the 20 players who saw more than 100 defensive snaps for Miami last season are currently on their roster.

The good news is that all six players who earned six Pro-Bowl invitations for the Dolphins last year - Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold, Terron Armstead, and Jalen Ramsey - are returning for the 2024 season. The team also just picked up the fifth-year options on receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, which should keep the core of the team in place for a little while longer.

There's still time for the team to earn its first playoff victory since 2000, especially as long as McDaniel is calling the plays for the league's most prolific offense (NFL-leading 401.3 yards per game in 2023). If Hill somehow continues to improve thanks to his head coach's challenge, then the Dolphins may be truly unguardable come next season.

