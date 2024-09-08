Coming off one of the best overall seasons of his career, Tyreek Hill isn't off to the greatest start in 2024, as Adam Schefter of ESPN has reported that the eight-time Pro Bowler was detained by police heading into Hard Rock Stadium ahead of the Miami Dolphins ' season-opening matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars .

Footage of the incident quickly made its way around social media, and it's clear that Hill had been placed in handcuffs and was being escorted away from his vehicle by a trio of officers.

Despite the incident, Hill's agent, Drew Rosehaus, says his client will suit up today against the Jags. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Eastern.

More on this story as it develops.