Early on Monday morning, the Minnesota Vikings announced that they had come to an agreement on a contract extension with their star wide receiver, Justin Jefferson. Jefferson was given an extension for the next four seasons, worth up to $140 million, with $110 million in guarantees. This contract makes Jefferson the highest paid player by annual value who isn't a quarterback in NFL history.

This is an absolutely massive extension, not just for Jefferson and the Vikings. The NFL contract market is at the point where it feels like every star player who gets an extension becomes one of the highest-paid players at that position at the time. Players like Brandon Aiyuk, Ja'Marr Chase and CeeDee Lamb are all up for extensions soon. This deal has reset the market, and will have massive implications for each of those players and their current teams.

Another player who will be affected by this is Tyreek Hill. Hill is entering his third year with the Miami Dolphins, and is easily the top talent in their dynamic offense. He has three years left on his current contract, but there is a way for Miami to get out of the contract before the 2025 season, although they'd have to eat over $22 million in dead cap.

Given Hill's history in contract negotiations, it should be expected that Hill will push to be the highest paid player at the wide receiver position. Hill's original deal with the Dolphins made him the highest-paid receiver in terms of annual value, and he held that position for a while. He'll likely seek to attain that spot once again.

Which Player Has Performed Better?

Both are elite, but Hill has an argument here

Since entering the league with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2016, Hill has been nothing short of spectacular. Hill was drafted in the fifth round, but he instantly proved his doubters wrong once he got into the league.

Hill took a year to adjust to the league, but he put together a decent rookie season nonetheless. He finished just seven yards shy of 300 total yards that year, but was able to score six times, showcasing his big-play ability. Hill would only build upon that solid rookie season.

From the 2017 season, to the present, Hill has been nothing short of excellent. He's recorded at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of those years, aside from the 2019 season, when he appeared in just 12 games. Hill has put together a 1,400 yard season and two 1,700 yard seasons, with both of those coming in the past two years with the Dolphins.

Tyreek Hill and Justin Jefferson's 2023 Stats Stat Category Hill Jefferson Games 16 10 Receptions 119 68 Receiving Yards 1,799 1,074 Receiving Yards per Game 112.4 107.4 Yards per Reception 15.1 15.8 Receiving TD's 13 5

Statistically, these two are both elite. Jefferson's numbers don't look as impressive at first glance, but it's important to note that he only appeared in 10 games. If he had continued his pace over the full season, he likely would have had similar stats to Hill, who missed just one game.

While Hill was successful in Kansas City, he somehow found a way to be even more dominant in Miami. The Dolphins' dynamic offense, led by head coach Mike McDaniel and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, has fit Hill's skill set perfectly.

In his two years in Miami, Hill has totaled 3,509 receiving yards, which equates to a whopping 106.3 yards per game. While their offense benefits Hill, it cannot be understated how important Hill is for the Dolphins. They base their offense off speed, and most of their players in skill positions are fast, but it all starts with Hill.

Hill has made so many big plays for the team, and even when he's not getting the ball, his speed is vital to give space for the other pass-catchers on the field.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill was the best of the best in 2023. During that year, Hill led all receivers in receiving yards (1,799), receiving touchdowns (13, tied with Mike Evans), receiving yards per game (112.4) and total yards per touch (14.5).

With this in mind, the Dolphins absolutely need to keep Hill around. Since his arrival, their offense has been completely revitalized, and Hill has put together career-highs in receiving yards in back-to-back years. They know it will be expensive to keep him around for another contract, but it's a situation where the team might need to just bite the bullet.

As for how expensive? That's likely up to Hill. Statistically, he has been one of the few players that has an argument against Jefferson. He's put together two 1,700 yard campaigns in back-to-back years, and it's hard to argue against that.

Hill Will Likely Receive a Larger Contract Than Jefferson

A few different factors could end up making Hill the highest-paid receiver in the NFL

There's good reason to believe that Hill will receive a larger contract than the one Jefferson received. One of the reasons for which the Chiefs traded him to Miami was due to the inability between the two sides to agree on a new contract. While it's just speculation, it's possible that the reasoning for the break-up was due to the fact that the Chiefs just weren't willing to make him the highest-paid receiver in the league at the time, and Miami was.

That line of thinking makes little sense, considering the fact that when the Dolphins traded for Hill, they subsequently made him the highest-paid player at his position, in terms of annual average value. At this point, it seems as if Hill wants to be appreciated, financially, as much as possible in exchange for his impressive play.

With Jefferson's new deal, Hill becomes the 4th highest-paid wide receiver, in terms of AAV. Hill makes $30 million per year, and is only topped by Jefferson ($35 million), A.J. Brown ($32 million) and Amon-Ra St. Brown ($30.02 million).

Contract talks may begin soon

Hill's agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently spoke to Josh Moser and implied that he is indeed seeking a new deal for his client with Miami.

“Let’s just say it’s safe to acknowledge that I’ve been in touch with [G.M.] Chris Grier and [senior V.P. of football & business administration] Brandon Shore of the Dolphins, you know, I certainly have a fluid line of communication with them... And I’ve shared with them how Tyreek feels. And I’ll also reiterate that Tyreek has said that he would love to finish his career here with the Dolphins. Without getting into any more specifics, the Dolphins know how we feel.”

As was mentioned earlier, Jefferson's new deal has massive implications across the league. Hill is one of four elite receivers that are due for a contract extension soon, and Jefferson's massive contract is excellent news for them. Even if any of these receivers' next contracts don't topple Jefferson's, the fact that Jefferson was able to get as much money as he did could likely raise the value of a player like Hill.

With that said, Hill mentioned during a press conference at minicamp that, while a new contract would make his life easier, it could also hurt the team:

Still, there are a couple of reasons to believe Hill's next contract will make him the highest-paid receiver in the league, once again.

The fact that his negotiations broke down with the Chiefs, followed by a market-resetting contract with his next team, shows that Hill wants to be paid as much as he believes he's worth. The fact that the Dolphins have already made him the highest-paid receiver before shows that they've been willing to make that financial commitment towards him, too.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference, and all contract info courtesy of Spotrac unless stated otherwise.