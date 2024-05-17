Highlights Tyreek Hill consistently hosts youth camps during the NFL off-season, advocating for sharing the love of football.

Hill had a memorable moment where a young camper showcased impressive agility by outmaneuvering him.

Despite being playfully bested by campers, Hill posts these moments on social media and remains a good sport.

Some of the best cornerbacks started out as wide receivers. Seattle Seahawks legend Richard Sherman began his collegiate career as a wideout, before transitioning to the defensive side of the ball as a corner. Safe to say, Miami Dolphins All-Pro wideout Tyreek Hill won’t be making that switch anytime soon.

In a recent video from one of his events, Hill plays coverage against a young camper. The video begins with a refused handshake, followed by the start of the rep.

The camper makes contact with Hill off the line, runs a quick slant, and stops in order to catch the ball. He does just that, and proceeds to turn up field, with Hill in pursuit. It looks like he manages to put some distance between himself and the Dolphins receiver, resulting in an audible reaction from the crowd.

Hill then speeds up and goes around him on his right side, causing the camper to veer to the left. He slows to a near-halt, facing Hill, and likely the end of the play, head on.

The camper then makes a move that he’s sure to remember for years to come. In a movement reminiscent of what he’s seen Hill do in the NFL, the camper makes a quick cut to the right. This results in Hill falling down, and an absolute eruption from the crowd.

Related Dolphins' Mike McDaniel "Called Out" Tyreek Hill During Playoff Loss The Miami head coach was not pleased with his star receiver's performance during the team's playoff loss to the Chiefs.

Slipping and Sliding

A recent camper put Hill on skates

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

After that moment that he will remember for the rest of his life, the camper storms into the end zone and is immediately swarmed by a mob of his fellow campers. The video zooms in on Hill, who seems to be in disbelief, at least for the sake of the camera.

As is true for all NFL players, Hill has been putting in work over the course of the off-season. Some of that is surely productive, but the side the media sees is typically just fun and games.

A big part of this for Hill is hosting youth camps, something he does consistently over the course of the NFL off-season. Even when he’s on break, he’s never too far from football.

Hill is an advocate for sharing this love of football with younger generations, giving them memories that will last a lifetime. Sometimes that means simply getting to meet the superstar Dolphins wide receivers, but others, like the lucky kid in the video, get to compete head-to-head with the Super Bowl champion.

​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tyreek Hill led the NFL in total receiving yards (1,799) and yards per game (112.4) last season. He also tied with Mike Evans for the most receiving touchdowns (13). It was the first time in Hill's career he led the league in any of those categories.

The celebration continued for the youngster after besting arguably the best receiver in the NFL, and the young camper tapped his head to insinuate that he got the best of Hill. It’s a rare occasion where Hill is on the wrong side of a feat of sheer agility.

It’s clear that Hill isn’t pushing his limits in these reps like he would in an NFL game. Whether he’s playing these moments up or not, he’s creating memories they won’t soon forget. At the very worst, the camper has an icebreaker for life—and he's not the only one either.

Not the First Instance

Hill has had multiple occasions similar to this one at his camps

Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The combination of countless reps and giving his opponent a chance to succeed has made for quite the highlight reel of Hill’s shortcomings. This isn’t the first time he’s been burned by a young camper, and unless he gets too much flack for it, it likely won’t be the last.

Losing a rep to a banana might be even worse than losing to a camper. Hill remains in good spirits about these matchups nonetheless, consistently posting them on social media. It likely helps that for every blunder we see, there’s a fair share of reps he easily wins.

Hill WR Ranks Since Joining Dolphins (2022-2023) Category Hill Rank Targets 341 2nd Receptions 238 2nd Receiving Yards 3,509 1st Receiving TDs 20 3rd 1st Downs 160 1st

Additionally, if Hill is going to get dropped by a receiver, it might as well be at a camp he’s hosting. No matter what the public says, they can’t claim he’s a bad teacher.

Come September, Hill will be back to his primary role, catching passes from Tua Tagovailoa. Safely on the offensive side of the ball, Hill will hope to lead the Dolphins to the playoffs for a third consecutive season. Once there, they can begin their hunt for Miami’s third Super Bowl victory.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.