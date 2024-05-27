Highlights Tyreek Hill continues to impress as the Dolphins' WR1 under Wes Welker's tutelage, though he didn't miss the opportunity to poke fun at the legendary slot receiver on social media.

Hill is coming off back-to-back historically great seasons for Miami, and he's in prime position to set records in 2024.

If Hill can continue his dominance, the Dolphins should have a chance to win their first playoff game since 2000.

Back in January, the Miami Dolphins marched into Arrowhead in the Wild Card round of the playoffs after blowing a massive lead in the AFC East.

The team had lost ten straight games when kickoff occurred in sub-40 degree temperatures before that game. Unfortunately, their cold streak continued as the Kansas City Chiefs handled them with ease, 26-7, in one of the coldest games in recent memory.

Despite leading the team with five receptions and 62 receiving yards, as well as scoring the team's lone touchdown in the loss, star receiver Tyreek Hill was called out by head coach Mike McDaniel for his lackluster performance (relative to his regular season success). Wide receivers coach Wes Welker has been working closely with Hill this offseason, and it's clear the rapport between them has grown.

When prompted by a Twitter post, Hill joked that Welker's reputation had exceeded his actual production while in the NFL.

Hill's post is all in good fun, as earlier this offseason he was adamant that Welker deserved more offensive coordinator and head coaching interview. If Welker's tutelage can help arguably the league's best wide receiver get even better, opportunities for those gigs will come knocking soon.

Welker: Hill Has "Separated Himself" From WR Pack

The Dolphins' WR1 led the league in yards and receiving touchdowns last year

Hill is arguably the best receiver in football right now, and it's a scary thought to imagine that he could improve even further. Yet, he and Welker appear hellbent on making that happen.

In an interview with Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post, Welker had lofty praise for Hill, calling him a complete receiver, and even going so far as to compare him to Hall of Fame receiver (and Welker's former teammate) Randy Moss:

"Randy Moss was the best deep ball receiver in the game. Tyreek Hill runs the whole route tree. Name a route he can't run. How he approaches every day and every game is very impressive. That's where he separates himself."

Hill's marks of 7.4 receptions and 112.4 yards per game were both near the top of the league last year (the latter stat led the NFL), and he's somehow become even more dominant since the fateful trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami.

Outside of maybe Justin Jefferson, it's hard to make the case for any receiver currently in the league over Hill. He's wholly dominant as a vertical target, and he's proven to be more than adept at filling the traditional possession x-receiver role in recent years. After not eclipsing more than 87 catches in any of his first five seasons in the league, he's gone over 110 receptions in each of the last three.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons, Hill has finished top-ten in MVP voting and top-five in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He is the first wideout to accomplish that feat since Jerry Rice in 1994 and 1995.

Welker, Hill and the Dolphins must now attempt to regroup despite a mass exodus of talent this offseason. Due to salary cap issues, some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard, were forced out of South Beach.

The good news is that all six players who earned six Pro-Bowl invitations for the Dolphins last year - Tua Tagovailoa, Raheem Mostert, Tyreek Hill, Alec Ingold, Terron Armstead, and Jalen Ramsey - are returning for the 2024 season. The team also just picked up the fifth-year options on receiver Jaylen Waddle and edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, which should keep the core of the team in place for a little while longer.

There's still time for the team to earn its first playoff victory since 2000, especially as long as McDaniel is calling the plays for the league's most prolific offense (NFL-leading 401.3 yards per game in 2023). If Hill somehow continues to improve while working with Welker, then the Dolphins may be truly unguardable come next season.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.