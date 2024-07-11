Highlights Tyreek Hill's top 5 QB list includes Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa, Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott, and Baker Mayfield.

Tagovailoa's high rank is reasonable due to his connection with Hill, but Mayfield's placement has raised eyebrows.

Hill continues to dominate as a WR and is a critical asset for the Dolphins, who are angling to secure their first playoff victory since 2000.

At this point, it's blasphemous to put anyone but Patrick Mahomes atop the current best quarterback list.

Mahomes' former teammate, Miami Dolphins' wide receiver Tyreek Hill, feels the same way, placing the Kansas City Chiefs' signal caller at the apex of his own personal rankings.

While his top choice is anything but contentious, the rest of Hill's list is sure to draw the ire of many fans:

Tua Tagovailoa's placement on the list is objectively a bit high, but it's not surprising that Hill put the man currently throwing him the football on his own top-five list. He and Tagovailoa have connected for 20 touchdowns over the last two seasons, after all.

Lamar Jackson and Dak Prescott are worthy inclusions at the third and fourth spots on Hill's list, as the two quarterbacks finished first and second in MVP voting last season, respectively.

It's Baker Mayfield's placement at No. 5 that will raise the most eyebrows. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal caller had a resurgent 2023 season, leading the Bucs to a playoff win, but he's posted a middling 40-46 record in his career, and has already played for four different teams.

Though some will certainly disagree with Hill's list, there's arguably no one more qualified to have the discussion.

Hill Remains As Elite As Any WR

The Dolphins' WR1 led the league in yards and receiving touchdowns last year

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Hill's marks of 7.4 receptions and 112.4 yards per game were both near the top of the league last year (the latter stat led the NFL), and he's somehow become even more dominant since the fateful trade that sent him from Kansas City to Miami.

Tyreek Hill Career Stats Stat Hill Age 30 Games Played 124 Receptions 717 Scrimmage Yards 10,905 Total TDs 83 Fantasy Points* 1616.5

*Note: Fantasy scoring is "standard format" scoring. For PPR scoring, just add the total number of receptions to the fantasy points total.

Outside of maybe Justin Jefferson, it's hard to make the case for any receiver currently in the league over Hill. He's wholly dominant as a vertical target, and he's proven to be more than adept at filling the traditional possession x-receiver role in recent years. After not eclipsing more than 87 catches in any of his first five seasons in the league, he's gone over 110 receptions in each of the last three.

With three double-digit touchdown seasons on his resumé, Hill is as surefire of a fantasy asset as there is. His speed has only played up in head coach Mike McDaniel's scheme, and there isn't a defensive back in the league that can cover Hill one-on-one right now.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Over the last two seasons, Hill has finished top-ten in MVP voting and top-five in Offensive Player of the Year voting. He is the first wideout to accomplish that feat since Jerry Rice in 1994 and 1995.

Hill and the Dolphins will attempt to regroup after a mass exodus of talent this offseason. Due to salary cap issues, some of the franchise's biggest faces and personalities, such as DT Christian Wilkins and veteran CB Xavien Howard, were forced out of South Beach. The good news is that all six players who earned Pro Bowl honors for the Dolphins last year - Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert, Alec Ingold, Terron Armstead, and Jalen Ramsey - are returning for the 2024 season.

There's still time for this core to help Miami earn its first playoff victory since 2000, especially as long as McDaniel is calling the plays for the league's most prolific offense (NFL-leading 401.3 yards per game in 2023). If Hill somehow continues to improve, then the Dolphins may be truly unguardable come next season.

Source: Tyreek Hill

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All cap figures via Spotrac.