The 2024 Paris Olympics may be over, but storylines coming out of the games are not.

Miami Dolphins ' wide receiver Tyreek Hill appeared on the "Up and Adams" podcast this week and claimed that he could beat Olympic gold medalist Noah Lyles in a footrace.

Hill's comments come as a slew of American athletes have pushed back on Lyles' 2023 comments regarding 'world champions' being crowned in North American sports leagues, such as the NFL and the NBA.

Following the 2023 World Athletic Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Lyles took aim at NBA Finals winners calling themselves 'world champions'.

You know what hurts me the most is that I have to watch the NBA Finals and they have 'world champion' on their head. World champion of what? The United States? Don't get me wrong -- I love the U.S., at times, but that ain't the world. ...There ain't no flags in the NBA. We got to do more. We got to be presented to the world.

The NFL, of course, is in a similar boat, with no teams based outside the U.S. The NBA has one (Toronto Raptors), but did have a record 125 international players, representing 40 countries last season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In the 2023 season, the NFL had a record 88 foreign-born players playing a snap.

Tyreek Hill, who's long been known as the NFL's speediest receiver (and now the highest paid), made a bold claim in saying he could defeat Lyles, who just won a gold medal in the 100m dash and a bronze in the 200m dash, despite having tested positive for Covid, which hindered his performance.

So, the question now becomes, does Hill have a legitimate claim in saying he could be an Olympic gold medalist?

Breaking Down The Numbers

Hill has long been the NFL's speediest receiver, but how would he fare with a gold medalist?

Tyreek Hill hasn't officially recorded a 40-yard dash time in a while, though he did clock in at 4.29 in a pre-draft workout in 2016.

Assuming Hill is still that fast, and if he were to maintain that speed in a 100m sprint, that would equate to a time of 11.71. Lyles' gold medal time in the 2024 games was a blazing 9.784.

To be fair though, Hill has been training to be a wide receiver and not just a runner. He does have a track background.

Hill was a high school All-American and ran a 9.98-second 100m dash at the 2013 NJCAA Championships. Would Hill be able to run at a similar speed at 30 years old though?

Tyreek Hill and Noah Lyles - Tale of the Tape Category Hill Lyles Height 5'8 5'9 Weight (lbs.) 185 154 Age 30 27 100m Dash (Best Recorded Time) 9.98 9.784

On paper, it certainly doesn't seem like Hill would have much of a chance against Lyles, because you know, he's an Olympic gold medalist.

Verdict: Lyles wins a 100m dash quite handily.

What if Lyles and Hill Instead Joined Forces?

We know that flag football will be featured at the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles, but we don't yet know what criteria will need to be met in order to qualify. While the U.S. would likely just send any NFL players who want to participate to the games, what if a spot was opened up for Lyles?

He wouldn't be the first Olympian to compete in multiple sports at the games, and this might be an interesting way for Lyles and Hill to put their skill set to use for the country as a unit.

Prior to the 2024 Olympics, there had been 1,004 Olympians to compete in multiple sports, per Olympstats.com.

Lyles and Hill Have an Enormous Marketing Opportunity

Olympians often struggle for recognition in between Olympic events.

If Hill and Lyles can keep this 'beef' going, it certainly presents some great marketing opportunities for both men, particularly for Lyles.

Olympic athletes often struggle to remain in the news cycle in between Olympic Games and don't get many financial opportunities in between.

Hill and Lyles could easily organize a race, or a track decathlon event, and raise money for a charity of their choosing.

That or the International Federation of American Football should be doing what they can to recruit Lyles to flag football.

Instead of this fizzling out as another social media feud, why not create something fun out of it?